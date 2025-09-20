Alcovy Tigers drop to 0-5 in 57-7 loss to Winder Barrow

WINDER-BARROW, Ga. – W. Clair Harris Stadium was not kind to Alcovy on Friday night. The Tigers could not produce when they needed to and lost on the road by a score of 57-7.

Alcovy needed a bounce back victory tonight, still looking to get into the win column this season. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs proved to be a tough team to beat, especially on the road.

The game started slow, with no scores more than halfway through the first quarter. That was until the conclusion of a strong, methodical drive down the field that ended in a 15-yard touchdown run for Winder-Barrow.

The Tigers were unable to come up with an answer and gave up the ball quickly, and with 3:40 left in the first, trailed 14-0.

Alcovy was able to get the ball down the field on the ensuing possession, but had a 21-yard field goal attempt blocked and ended the quarter still trailing by two touchdowns.

Into the second quarter the Tigers defense was still struggling to find stops, and they gave up another touchdown and a two-point conversion to make the score 22-0 with 7:45 left in the second.

“We got to work on our mental focus; a lot of our mistakes came from a lack of focus and understanding threats,” said Head Coach Spencer Fortson.

Then came the response, the Tigers offense came online. A touchdown drive that lasted just over three minutes was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass from Trey Bryant to tight end Colton Curnutt.

“Bryant does a great job of leading the offense; we just have to continue to make plays and build off of the things we’re doing right,” Fortson said.

Unfortunately, the Alcovy defense was not able to build any momentum.

The Bulldogs completed two more big passes for scores before the end of the half. The Tigers trailed 36-7 at halftime.

Winder-Barrow came out of the half with no intention of slowing down, scoring on a very physical 14-yard touchdown run.The Tigers returned the following kickoff to nearly midfield, but despite that and a favorable penalty call, they were unable to come away with points.As the Tigers trailed big, it looked as though they might score early in the fourth quarter, moving the ball into the red zone. Unfortunately, two incomplete passes cut the drive, and the Tigers could not afford to come away with any less than a touchdown.Despite their efforts, and a few shining moments, the Tigers were unable to win on either side of the ball for the vast majority of the night.The Tigers will have a chance to bounce back on Sept. 25 when they host Jackson County at Sharp Stadium.