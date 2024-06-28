Alcovy Tigers basketball building bonds with summer youth camp

The Alcovy Tigers basketball program hosted its summer youth camp this past week from Monday, June 24 to Thursday, June 27.

The camp was led by head coach Taylor Jackson and was done with the intention of connecting Alcovy with the people and building bonds that will last years.

“It is really just to get to know the youth of the community,” Jackson said. "We don’t want to be surprised who walks in our door when they are in ninth grade. We want them to understand that we care about them as people from the very beginning all the way through. If you’re an Alcovy Tiger, you’re with us.

“We are just trying to reach out to the community and serve the kids of our area. It is kind of out here in the woods here at Alcovy, so we are just trying to get the kids something else to do and something to look forward to. And really just increase the level of basketball overall.”

When it came to the drills, Jackson wanted the kids to go through many of the workouts his own team does.

Most importantly, Jackson wanted to help each kid get better at shooting the ball.

“Like we do here at school, we are all about shooting,” Jackson said. “We shoot a whole bunch. We do a lot of form shooting at this age for the younger kids to make sure they have the right technique. Really focusing on being in line. We encourage the kids to bring their own ball so they don’t develop any bad habits. We are also really big on ball handling. Those are our two main focuses.”

One of Jackson’s favorite parts about the camp is giving his players an opportunity to coach.

Players such as Nick Durham and Jaqari Smith were in attendance over the four-day span to provide guidance and tips to the campers.

“Nick has been here everyday,” Jackson said. “He will lift then come out here and help with the kids. Jaqari Smith has been here everyday. They interact with the kids and they love it. It is what it needs to be like. I want our program to be player led and player run.”

It is not just the veterans on the roster, either.

Jackson wants his younger players on the roster to take the initiative with the kids, too.

“They do a good job of realizing, ‘People poured in to me growing up, and I need to pour back to other people coming behind me,’’' Jackson said. “We have sixth graders out here, and I tell my incoming freshmen, ‘Those sixth graders will be freshman when you’re in 12th grade, so you need to make sure they’re ready to contribute when they are freshman and you’re a senior.’ It is cool watching it come full circle.”