Our Thoughts: What the Thanksgiving season means to us

Managing Editor, Evan Newton





I went into great detail in last week’s “Newton’s Notebook” about what I’m thankful for. But I’m happy to summarize here as well.

This Thanksgiving season I’m especially thankful for my family, who have been through some major highs and some low lows in recent years. I’m also thankful for my role here at The Covington News and to have the opportunity to lead our paper to new heights each and every day. I really am so proud of how far we’ve come this year.

I’m also thankful for you, the readers, for taking the time to read our product. It means more than you know.





News Editor, Kate Verity





This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for quite a bit.

A year ago, I was a senior in college and had no idea what my life would look like 12 months into the future. Now, I'm grateful to have this role at The Covington News, where I can put my skills to use in a way I feel makes a difference.

I'm thankful for the proximity to my family — though Newton County isn't my hometown area, I'm closer to my family than I was at GCSU, and that's always nice.

Overall, I'm grateful for the many, many ways my life is different from it was in November 2024.





Advertising Director, Cynthia Blackshear





I’m grateful for the people in my life—near and far—for their love, laughter and support.

This year brought its challenges, but it also brought growth, everyday blessings and strength. It reminded me how important it is to cherish the simple moments.

May the year ahead bring peace, deeper family connections and many reasons to smile.

Happy Thanksgiving!





Circulation Director/Advertising Representative, Lee Ann Avery





As we round the corner to 2026....Thanksgiving is a gentle reminder to stop; take a breath and be Thankful for all the Lord has blessed us with this year.

I am thankful for My God, my family (especially the grandchildren), my church family and my friends.

This Thanksgiving season, be thankful for the people who make you laugh, the moments that make you smile, and yes… the fact that pumpkin pie exists.





Local Columnist, Carol Veliotis





Thankful for the 3 GOOD Fs: Family, Friends, Faith...and Food...when many are food insecure.

I am thankful for a brain which works @ 78 with a few' moments', but keeps on… allowing me to write a newspaper column which brings me immense joy. I am grateful to The Covington News for this opportunity.

I have a used body, a used car and a used home which belong to me; all manage to work, thanks be to God.

I’m also thankful that I will be an 'out of town guest’ and NOT the hostess for Thanksgiving!





Senior Correspondent, Guinevere Grant





This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for the moments of clarity that remind me I'm moving in the right direction.

I'm grateful for the people who encourage me, challenge me and believe in my potential. I'm thankful for the stability I've gained and the strength that came from navigating instability in the past. I'm grateful for every opportunity that allows me to grow into the person I want to become.

Above all, I'm thankful for the sense of hope that keeps me looking forward.





Correspondent, DJ Moore





Thanksgiving is all about showing gratitude for what you’re thankful for. And for this year of Thanksgiving I’m thankful for the ability to wake up everyday to get better at my craft in the sports media industry. Those types of days are what gets me through days where I want to give up.

Also having a great support system is what I’m also thankful for because they challenge me to be great at anything in life.





Correspondent, Ethan Greene





I'm thankful for my friends and family; the ones who are with me through thick and thin, highs and lows and in light and dark.

Furthermore, I'm thankful for all the amazing opportunities and skills I've received through UGA, The Red & Black, The Covington News and more.

And lastly, for the unconditional love, grace, forgiveness, strength and peace given from the Lord above.

From all of us here at The News, Happy Thanksgiving!





