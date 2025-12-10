OP-ED: Why our next strategic plan is a chance to dream big for kids and community

The Covington News received the following letter from Superintendent of Newton County Schools, Dr. Duke Bradley III.



To many, a strategic plan can seem like little more than an administrative exercise - a set of goals and actions often approved, shelved, and revisited years later. But in public education, a strategic plan must be far more than this. It should be a declaration of how we intend to meet the demands of a future that is arriving faster than any of us imagined. The pace of wide-ranging change in recent years alone helps make the case.

If we were to briefly look back to the early months of the dreaded pandemic, few believed that public education could withstand the strain it was under. School systems faced challenges never before seen. Educators shouldered burdens for which no training could have fully prepared them, and students were forced to learn under unimaginable circumstances. In the years since, the resulting setbacks from the pandemic have been well documented, and many districts predictably set their sights on “recovery.”

But aiming for a return to five-year old learning goals feels less like recovery and more like stepping back in time. Consider that in that span, new technologies have emerged, workplace needs have shifted, and expectations for schools and school districts have drastically evolved. In short, the ground beneath us has shifted.

For example, today, we find ourselves preparing children for a world where artificial intelligence is integrated into everything we do, and most careers require a baseline of digital and technical proficiency. In short, what were once developing points of discussion are now central to our strategy of educating children.

This is why the Newton County Board of Education has launched Newton Forward, a districtwide effort to build a strategic plan that sets our intentions for an uncertain future. And with this process comes the opportunity to explore a path that will shape the direction of our school system for years to come.

As of today, we have solicited insights from many stakeholder groups – and so far, several compelling inquiries have emerged. Among them include the following:

How might we modernize learning spaces so they reflect how this generation’s children learn; where learning that is more collaborative, more hands-on, and more connected to the world around them?

What would it look like to deepen our investment into programs that prepare students for tomorrow’s workforce where we are expanding career pathways, technical learning, and meaningful choice options?

How do we ensure that a student’s experience in our schools is not shaped by circumstances beyond their control, but by the strength of what the district provides?

And how can we strengthen the operational infrastructure of our district including transportation, technology systems, facilities, and resource management so that efficiency becomes our operational North Star?

These are not abstract ideas or considerations. They are thoughtful and reasonable queries that provide a snapshot of what matters to our community. They are also questions that no one person can answer alone, nor should they. But together, we can dream big and boldly articulate a future for Newton County Schools that reflects the interests of our community and the hopes we have for our children.