OP-ED - Progress Amid Challenge: Reflecting on a Historic Year in Newton County Schools

The Covington News received the following op-ed from the superintendent of Newton County Schools Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Whether observing from the perch of a parent or policy maker, it doesn’t take much to realize that it’s been a tough few years for public education. From revenue limitations, to complex policy shifts, to staffing challenges, to acute matters of safety, there has been no shortage of threatening issues to navigate. But as objectively true as these challenges may be, Newton County Schools has demonstrated that challenges can become catalysts for meaningful progress.

In a year defined by significant disruption, our school district has proudly stood at the intersection of crisis and the disciplined pursuit of our goals. In fact, most have likely forgotten that this year began with a series of setbacks that could not have been anticipated. Led by our experienced and battle-tested board of education, we withstood Hurricane Helene, the Apalachee tragedy, the Rockdale County chemical fire, and two rounds of school closures due to inclement weather. Altogether, our students lost 8 days of school and nearly 2000 minutes of instructional time.

And yet, while our organizational strength was tested by unpredictable adversities, they also reaffirmed our collective resilience and set the stage for a year of remarkable achievement.

Advancing Student Opportunity and Achievement

Despite this year’s interruptions, last fall, we excitedly welcomed reports of student performance that showed strong signs of forward momentum. Across the district, there were gains in student achievement at every level. Consider that each of our elementary schools earned a perfect score in the state’s 1. “closing gaps” performance category. Middle schools made a remarkable 75-point jump in closing gaps as well – surging from a score of 19.1 to 94 in a single year. Additionally, our high schools made strong advances in the 2. “progress” category of the state’s accountability framework and produced an aggregate 91% graduation rate which ranked among the best of all districts across Georgia.

While data helps to diagnose what’s happening in our schools and classrooms, our Board has also insisted that we advance aspects of our work that are not readily visible, like creating more access and opportunities for students. We have responded in kind by increasing the number of students participating in dual enrollment, increasing the number of pathway completers, and increasing the number students earning work-based learning credit.

These outcomes are not flashy, but neither is our work. What is important is that our efforts reflect an unflinching focus on improving student outcomes.

Prioritizing Transparency and Trust

This year, there were also opportunities to deepen community trust. Rather than pursuing one-off and fleeting points of connection, we aspired to improve transparency by developing reliable systems of communication. For example, we restructured board meetings and executive reports to align with board approved strategic priorities. We launched a quarterly reporting system, expanded our Board Notes publication to provide deeper context into our work, and introduced a public-facing, real-time E-SPLOST tracking instrument to share updates on taxpayer funded capital projects.

It must be clear that these steps were taken because we believe that trust is built over time, and hardwiring our school district to keep the community informed underscores the value that we place on intentional public engagement.

Celebrating Our People

Perhaps most gratifying has been the efforts we’ve made to celebrate the people who make Newton County Schools what it is. When I first arrived in the district, staff members shared that they felt under-recognized.

In response, we launched several new recognition programs and introduced special awards for personnel groups that have not historically been celebrated. In a single year, we named the district’s first ever Counselor of the Year and introduced our inaugural HERO and SPORTY Awards Program to recognize outstanding classified employees. For the first time, we lifted up our custodians, bus drivers, nutrition specialists, paraprofessionals and every other category of support personnel. We also elevated existing programs like the Teacher of the Year celebration which was followed by our first ever State of the District event. Ironically, these recognitions were not limited to current employees. They extended to pioneering contributors who have helped shape the district’s current state. To that end, we proudly unveiled the Almond J. Turner Legacy Award for Leadership and Service, a platform to pay homage to those who have demonstrated impactful leadership and service to Newton County Schools. Our first award winner was long-time school administrator and community leader, Mrs. Louise Adams.

There is no doubting that these efforts were in response to the interests of our employees, our Board and our community – and consequently, have led to a culture shift that prioritizes the intentional recognition of our people.

Investment, Stewardship, and Key Milestones

Sustaining the momentum we’ve gained this year requires more than brute effort or temporary enthusiasm, it requires well planned, targeted and strategic work. For instance, a clear priority of our Board of Education has been that we develop staff members to prepare them for professional advancement opportunities. Again, our response was to launch the THRIVE Aspiring Principals Program, which ensures that we have a structured framework for cultivating the next generation of leaders from within our own ranks.

That same strategic mindset guided our efforts across all areas of operation. For example, we produced an audit with zero findings for the second consecutive year and made final payment on outstanding

bond debt. It is also worth noting that our successful E-SPLOST renewal and support for signature capital projects reflect community confidence and underscore our shared commitment to providing students with first-rate, modern facilities.

Looking Ahead; Doing What’s Difficult and Necessary

For all of these amazing accomplishments, there is much more work to be done. As we look to the coming year, our focus will involve even more difficult, necessary, and ambitious work. We will soon begin a new cycle of strategic planning to chart a course for the next five years. We will undertake an aggressive literacy campaign, implement a newly designed Workforce Development Framework, and we will continue our journey to radically improve our middle schools – again, each being difficult, necessary, and ambitious.

So, as we closeout a foundation building year in Newton County Schools, we look to the future with clear eyes, hope in our hearts, and belief in the strength and resilience of our community – all for the benefit of children.

1 Closing gaps refers to the effort to ensure all students, including those from historically disadvantaged subgroups, achieve academic success and meet improvement targets. This initiative is a core element of the state's College and Career Readiness Index (CCRPI), which evaluates school performance based on student growth in key areas like literacy scores, attendance, and progress in "beyond the core" instruction.

2 Progress measures how much growth students demonstrate in English language arts and mathematics and how well English learners are progressing towards English language proficiency.



