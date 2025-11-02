NEWTON'S NOTEBOOK: Two years… and lots of thoughts

Nov. 1 marks my official two-year anniversary with The Covington News. Yes, you’ve been stuck with me for two whole years now.

I thought to commemorate the occasion, that I’d go through some of the overflowing notes in the notebook that I’ve held onto for a while.

Where shall we start?

***

Let’s begin by addressing the biggest news elephant in the room. I am here to confirm to everyone today that I did in fact… cut my hair.

Yes, after 4.5 years, the flow is gone. Crazy, right?

I’ve been growing out my hair on/off since 2017 and have had many “big chops.” When I did the big chop in 2021, I immediately regretted it and grew back my hair because I didn’t know what to do with it. That carried with me until early September, when I finally decided enough was enough.

Truth be told, there was no significance behind this haircut. I just got tired of the long hair.

But thankfully, my 4.5-year hair journey will be of some benefit. I plan on donating it to Wigs For Kids, an organization that provides wigs out of cut hair for children in need. It’s the second time I’ve done this, and I feel equally as great that I’ll be able to help a child who needs the hair more than I did.

The difference this time around is that I’m retiring the long hair indefinitely. In the six weeks since cutting my hair off, I feel a lot better all around.

So, for the first time since early high school, the short hair is here to stay… for now.

***

I have to give credit where credit is due. The City of Covington did a really cool thing recently.

The city recently cut the ribbon on the new Rainbow Bridge at Legion Field. The bridge serves a place of reverence for those who have lost a pet.

As someone who’s lost a pet within the last two years, I know firsthand how difficult it is to deal with it.

I’ve written extensively about my childhood dog Buddy here in this space. Even though our family’s new pugs, Harry and Tucker, have refilled a lot of that lost joy in the Newton household, losing Buddy is still something that has affected me greatly.

I gladly commend the city for creating something that I know will allow a way to honor their lost pets and hopefully provide them comfort and peace. Honestly, most of the good people in Newton County seemed to agree with the city’s decision to create this area.

Sadly, I made the decision to read some of the comments in our comment section on the story we posted shortly after the ceremony. And… yeah, that was a mistake.

According to those in the keyboard warrior community, rainbows are only… and I mean ONLY… synonymous with people that identify as LGBTQ+. Of course, rainbows have nothing to do with anything related to the Bible, or what literally happens after the sun appears after a rain storm. Just gay people!

(Obviously, I’m being sarcastic.)

Even in 2025, I was shocked and saddened to not only see the amount of distaste toward gay people, but the fact that a rainbow bridge of all things is offensive.

Whatever happened to just… being kind to other people?

It’s just incredibly sad to me that there are people in this world who detest other human beings for living their truth. I just won’t ever do that.

It might cost $1 to read this paper, or $60 to subscribe for a year. But let me remind you all that it costs $0 to show a little compassion. And Lord knows we all need it right now.

***

OK, enough with the “controversial stuff.” Let’s get to the sports section of this column.

The Falcons are quite horrible. Honestly, I’m not sure I want to watch much more of their season.

It’s clear that they aren’t a playoff contender and that changes will need to be made. Those changes should include, at the minimum, a new offensive coordinator. Though with each passing week, I am losing confidence in Raheem Morris as the team’s head coach.

On the bright side, my alma mater, Jasper County High School, and my favorite college team, Georgia Tech, are undefeated. Who would’ve thought?

After watching the Hurricanes a few weeks ago, I feel confident in stating they are true contenders in the postseason. I feel just as confidently about the Yellow Jackets, who I think will unseat Georgia this year.

While I’m on the subject… Haynes King. Heisman Trophy. Collision course.

***

I’ll put a ribbon on this by once again thanking everyone who supports our paper.

When I first walked through the front door two years ago, my goal was to enhance our news coverage. Little did I know that it’d turn into a chance to lead the greatest small newspaper in Georgia.

I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to do in these two years. I’m equally as excited for what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead.

If there’s absolutely nothing else I can take away from my tenure so far, it’s that the paper is now a whole lot better than it was two years ago. That, I will always cherish.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.