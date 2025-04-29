NEWTON: The time is now to march Newton County forward

Approximately 18 months ago, I made my return to Newton County after spending several years away from the area.

Growing up 30 minutes away in Monticello, I would frequent Newton County quite a bit. As a kid, it was going to yard sales or the local thrift stores on Saturdays with my grandparents. Later as a teenager, it was driving for the first time outside of Jasper County and to Dr. Hillman’s office for my orthodontist appointments.

Then at 22 years old, just months after graduating from Georgia College & State University, I began my professional journey in journalism as News Editor, eventually becoming Managing Editor in September 2024.

To say Newton County has a special place in my heart would be an understatement.

I’m often asked by my friends, “What is your favorite part about your job?” Truthfully, there’s lots of ways that question can be answered.

It can easily be having the opportunity to regularly report on the local governments in the county. Another answer could be having the chance to have first hand access in covering our wonderful student-athletes. Or maybe it’s the chance to talk with people that I always dreamed of talking to, like a U.S. Senator or a professional athlete.

But for me, none of those answers are correct. My favorite part about my job is highlighting those who make a difference in the local community. It simply would be covering those who march Newton County forward.

The great thing about these excellent community members who march Newton County forward, is that it doesn’t have to be done in one uniform way. Unlike an actual marching band, many of who you’ll see in this magazine find ways to march Newton County forward to the beat of their own drum.

Marching Newton County forward is Ron Carter, a smiling face and strong representative for the city of Covington. It’s also Lanier Sims, a longtime community member who always puts Newton County first in all of his endeavors. It’s also Doug Bolton who dedicated his entire life to serving others.

It’s also the Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority, a staple employer that keeps our water systems moving smoothly. It’s even Robby Thomas Jr., a young man who has dreams larger than the Earth.

And, of course, it’s Brian Coates (who may take the meaning of marching Newton County forward more literally than anyone else), a man who has raised millions of dollars and improved countless lives.

That, to me, is powerful. It’s why I love what I do and why I’m so passionate about showcasing the good the community has to offer.

I hope everyone reading this will get to see each story in our 2025 VISIONS magazine and find your own way to make a difference in the community. After all, it will take a whole band of folks to truly march Newton County forward into the future.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News.He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.