NEWTON: Goodbye Jordan year. Hello Kobe year.

Is it that time already?

That’s what I thought when I was planning my calendar for this summer and once again came to find another year on this Earth is upon me.

Yes ladies and gentlemen, June 18 is my birthday. I know what you’re all thinking: “He looks great for 35.”

Except, well… I’m 24. Some who know me say I look my age, while others (as just referenced) believe me to be in my late 30s. How we got there, I’m not sure. Anywho.

It’s overall been a great year for me in the grand scheme of things. I’ve gotten to experience a ton of different things that I never would’ve dreamed of this time one year ago.

Looking back at my birthday column in 2024, I was coming out of a rough patch. I was still in the transition period from living the college life with my friends to living a completely new life that was the real world. All of that while living in my childhood bedroom.

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, to put it lightly. But I believe that year 23, or my Michael Jordan year as I like to call it, was much more fulfilling.

Oftentimes my mind gravitates to the negative things that are happening currently and what had previously happened. But I think I’ll use this space to remember all the great things that did happen this year.

So here’s what year No. 23 brought me (in no particular order)…

I was promoted from News Editor to Managing Editor

I purchased my second house, this time with no cosigner

I joined the Rotary Club of Covington

I met (and unfortunately lost) a great mentor in Doug Bolton

I interviewed pro-athletes Eric Stokes and Stephon Castle

I interviewed the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

I covered my first full football and basketball seasons

I bench pressed 200lbs and deadlifted 300lbs for the first time in two years

I purchased a season pass to Universal Studios

I wrote, edited, designed and produced 100s of stories

I spent a lot of great time with family and friends

It’s safe to say that my Jordan year was in fact a successful one. Here’s to hoping my Kobe year is just as fruitful.

If you’re feeling really kind and want to send some birthday love, you can stop by and donate to the “Evan Newton is broke" fund. Imagine if everyone reading this brought in a dollar. That’d be awesome!

Of course, if you don’t feel obliged to donate, you can always spend your $1 on a copy of The Covington News on Wednesdays and Saturdays. That would also suffice as a great birthday present.

All jokes aside, thank you to everyone who has sent me birthday wishes. I am truly grateful.

Evan Newton is the managing editor of The Covington News. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.