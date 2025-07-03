GRAHAM: President Carter talks rods, reels, peace deals in ‘Rivers & Dreams’

Last week I had the pleasure of gathering with many of my fellow newspaper colleagues for the 138th Annual Georgia Press Association Convention on Jekyll Island.

I was always look forward to this annual pilgrimage to Jekyll as it gives me the opportunity to check in with other members of the industry in our great state who continue to fight the good fight.

One of the highlights of the convention each year is the opening luncheon during which the GPA honors those being inducted into the association’s Hall of Fame and then members hear from a speaker who never fails to inform and entertain.

Last year we heard from Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who did a fantastic job (although even back then wouldn’t give away whether or not he was running for governor). This year, however, we heard from a president. Well, in a manner of speaking.

Authors Jim Barger Jr. and Dr. Carlton Hicks talked about a book they had written about, and to some degree with, President Jimmy Carter. I’m just going to tell you right now, if “Jimmy Carter: Rivers & Dreams” is anywhere near as good as their presentation, this is going to be a best seller.

The book chronicles the many fishing and outdoor adventures of the president and First Lady Rosalynn Carter who very often had friend and advisor Hicks along for the ride. Hicks first met the president when he ran for governor of Georgia in 1966, and the two remained close friends until the president’s recent passing. ‘Jimmy Carter: Rivers & Dreams’ is written by Jim Barger Jr. and Dr. Carlton Hicks and is published by The Bitter Southerner. Contributed Photo.

“Rods, Reels, & Peace Deals Plus The One That Got Away” precedes the book title on the cover, and might just be the best summation I can think of for its contents.

For the book Carter said, “Find a good guide, someone you can trust who always strive to do the right thing. Someone who will inspire you to try your best. Who will show you new things and new ways of doing things. Who will admit their own mistakes and help you through yours. And who has an ever-growing wealth of knowledge that they are willing to share. Find someone who will learn from their successes and their failures and inspire you to do the same. Find yourself a good guide. That’s the best advice I can offer.”

For Hicks, that person has been President Carter. To some degree, President Carter has been that person for most if not all Georgians and many across the country as well.

I was a little kid when Jimmy Carter was elected president in 1976. Voting, for me, was still a decade away. His victory, I’m told, had a lot to do with Nixon and Watergate and Ford’s pardon of Nixon for Watergate. History hasn’t been particularly kind to Carter’s presidency, but it has been kind to his and the first lady’s many charitable efforts in the many years since.

Rightfully so.

Not going to lie, the best story we heard wasn’t about the outdoors or politics. It was about President Carter getting to know and becoming friends with one rather eclectic country music star, Willie Nelson.

Not saying this about the former president, let me be clear, but if you listen to the Toby Keith song “I’ll Never Smoke Weed With Willie Again,” you might get a clue about what some other folks might have been doing at times on the roof of the White House.

Is that story in the book? You’ll have to buy it and see.

What I will definitely tell you is if you think you know a lot about President Carter, you’ll learn something. If you are like me and don’t know as much about the president as you probably should, you’ll learn even more.

Patrick Graham is proprietor and publisher of The Covington News. His email address is patrick.graham@waltontribune.com.