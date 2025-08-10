CARROLL: Letting go of thrifty habits is hard

As I tell anyone who will listen, I am blessed. From the time I was tall enough to see over the counter at my parents’ store, I have had a job. And, from the time I had a vehicle that would get me out of that store, I have worked in broadcasting.

My dad would tell people, with a mix of admiration and bewilderment, “David will never have to work hard. He can talk for a living.” I admit that my job pales in comparison to those who patch roofs, pour asphalt, and save lives. But as they say, it’s a living.

I have never achieved great wealth, but I’m not complaining. As my mentor, Luther Masingill often said, “I wish I made as much money as people think I do.” Luther, the legendary Chattanooga morning radio host, was like my parents. He was a child of the Great Depression, and he made every dollar count. I wouldn’t call myself a tightwad, but I learned some thrifty lifetime habits from Mom and Dad.

Take toothpaste, for example. Some of you free spenders squeeze the tube from the top, and when that is no longer easy, you just buy another tube. Not me. I’ve been known to work up a sweat, squeezing out every last glob.

I was taught to always turn out the lights when I leave a room. I’m told that with modern LED lighting, the savings from flipping the switch might be about a quarter a month. That’s fine. I like quarters.

I figure that any hotel that charges me various mystery fees will understand if I take home their tiny soaps and shampoos. To my credit, I leave the towels. And speaking of soap, when the bar in my shower has shrunken to a sliver, I stick it on to a new bar. No soap goes unused.

The only enjoyable part of going to the dentist is the goody bag they give me when I leave. Sometimes if I act really pitiful, they will give me two.

I have seen my wife take a bottle of dishwashing liquid that is down to the last ounce or so, refill it with water, shake it up, and keep using it. As she reminds me, after you do that a time or two, it’s time to buy a new one. (Same goes for shampoo.)

She also reuses aluminum foil. If you’ve priced that lately, you know it’s a good idea.

As much as I like fountain sodas, many restaurants have gotten a little too greedy, and I won’t pay $2.99 for a glass of Coke. I order ice water with lemon at no charge. If I later need a little caffeine and sugar boost, I’ll grab a soda from my fridge. Same great taste, a lot less “mark up.” Oh, and I usually grab a few napkins from the fast food joint. I’m not being greedy, I just know I’ll probably spill something on the way home.

Amazon’s Prime Days last month presented a tempting challenge. I couldn’t open my inbox without seeing some gadget “discounted 75 percent!” Just as I was about to click “Pay,” I said to myself, “Hey David, you’ve made it this far in life without a 2-Slot Hot Dog and Bun Toaster. Sure, it’s only 20 bucks, and they say it was 40 bucks last week. But could that 20 bucks go for something more important, like maybe half a tank of gas that you will definitely use?” Case closed.

As for clothing, I’m not above shopping at the thrift stores and clearance racks. One local department store has a clearance table near the dressing room, and I’m pretty sure that some of the shirts and ties have been there since the Bush administration (the first one, George HW, not George W.) But since no one is on the red carpet asking me, “Who are you wearing,” I can get away with it.

Finally, a confession: I have never participated in the canning of fruits and vegetables, the results of which are both economical and delicious. That is quite labor-intensive. Dad was right. I’m much better at talking than working.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his latest book is “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat,” available from his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.