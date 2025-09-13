BELTON: The Left has gone Soft on Crime

The mad delusions of Modern Left have stained our nation for quite some time. Soft-on-Crime polices of Leftist mayors have made the streets of our cities more dangerous than war zones.

Don’t agree? Ask the ghost of the refugee from war-torn Ukraine – who was slaughtered in America as a result of Leftist policies.

Her murderer was arrested 14 different times – including for beating his sister. In fact, his mother and his brother begged the police to intervene…fearing what he would do next.

But a Leftist judge – following the policies of a Leftist mayor – disagreed. That Judge released the Violent on cashless bail – sentenced the Innocent to death.

Incredibly, the Leftist mayor thanked the Left Wing Media for covering up the story.

But days later – after they were exposed – that same Leftist Media blamed the Right for caring that a young refugee dead.

Such is the idiocy of the Modern Left: siding with the Killer instead of the Innocent.

Once again – Dems find themselves on the wrong side of another 80/20 issue.

And they wonder why their polls are so bad.

Bill Clinton wasn’t Soft on Crime. He bragged about the 100,000 police that he put on the street, and his efforts to stop illegal immigration.

But that was when Democrats at least pretended to care about American citizens.

Now, they serve their ideological masters.

To that point, Joe Biden was so insistent to open the Border that Trump had closed, that he didn’t care about the skyrocketing deaths from imported fentanyl – from around 9000 Americans a year to a record 73,000 a year – during his term.

In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl in the last few years than died fighting WWII.

And of course, veterans – and our NATO allies – will never forgive Biden for his ignoble retreat from Afghanistan, a cowardly act that slaughtered hundreds of Innocent civilians – including 13 American soldiers – in the single deadliest day the US military suffered in decades.

Our NATO allies were so furious about Biden’s betrayal, that their leaders called it “a moral failure”, “a far-reaching miscalculation”, and that “consequences of the disaster are enormous and will reverberate for decades”.

Then, Biden said it would be OK if Putin conducted a “minor incursion” into Ukraine.

Putin heard that message, and then murdered over a million people.

Yet, Leftists – who pretend to want peace – mock the current President for trying to find peace.

I don’t care what side you are on, if you are against finding peace…you’re on the wrong side.

But Leftists are so delusional – with their “Orange-Man Bad” mantra – that they even mocked the President when he had the leaders of every major European nation meet at the Oval Office to find a path to peace…a beautiful event of Solidarity that has never happened before.

They would rather see the continuation of Violence, rather than working with Trump to end it.

Unfortunately, the Left seems comfortable with Violence; celebrating the “Summer of Love” when $2B of property was destroyed, bailing out with illegal immigrant - human traffickers, siding with students who attack Jews, gunning down Jews in DC, burning down the house around a Jewish Governor, apologizing for gang members who commit murders in our cities, making excuses for men who slaughter women, sympathizing with a killer who gunned down a CEO, shooting Catholic school children – twice, attempting to assassinate the President – twice, and now assassinating Christian martyr…Charlie Kirk.

Think I’m exaggerating? When a moment of prayer for the family of the Innocent was called for in the House, many Democrat Congressmen angrily shouted it down.

The fact is, Democrat lawmakers have instigated the Violence that we are seeing with their caustic rhetoric: dehumanizing their opponents by calling them fascists and evil.

Democrat Congressmen are even assaulting police, and a Leftist mayor goaded street gangs into fighting law enforcement.

Such is the crooked compass of today’s Left: to justify Violence – and slander the Innocent.

Charlie Kirk was unapologetically Christian, testifying to his love for Jesus time and time again. In fact, one of his last posts on X – just days ago – was, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

That is why they killed him.

Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties, in the Georgia House of Representatives.