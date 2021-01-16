Suzanne Weigel Crews

Suzanne was the daughter of H. Dan Weigel and Edna Hitt Weigel. She was reared in Covington, Georgia. She graduated in 1957 from Newton County High School, and was a lifelong employee of Delta Airlines, from which she retired, as a flight attendant.

Suzanne leaves behind a dutiful & loving husband of more than twenty-six years, Joseph “Jodie” L. Crews, also reared in Covington (NCH class 1954). They had spent their retirement years in Central Florida, lastly, Oxford, Florida.

Suzanne kept an energetic pace and approached life with zeal. She loved her husband, her dogs, music, boating & skiing, travel. She considered her music a ministry, and felt that she could best serve Him by sharing her many musical talents.

She leaves behind a host of family and friends that were forever changed by having her in their lives; they will be equally changed by her absence.

A small, family memorial service is to be determined, a later date.

Any tributes to her can be gifted to:

The Alzheimer’s Association

P.O. BOX 96011

Washington, D.C. 20090-6011