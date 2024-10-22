Ingram discusses his recruitment as he nears back half of senior season

Newton High School’s Christian Ingram has been generating tons of buzz on the recruiting trail after a dominant start to his senior season.





Coming into the season, Ingram had zero offers. Now, around one month later, offers are flying in from all over the country with schools like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan and plenty more.





Ingram has stayed focused through it all, and he believes that’s a big factor in the results he’s now seeing.





“Just my determination to want to get better and work,” Ingram said. “I never give up on myself and strive for the best.”





While Ingram is seeing that hard work pay off, his goals for this season are far from over. He sets a high bar for himself, which makes sense with the recognition he’s getting.





“Get 10 sacks before the season is over, get 30 tackles, along with one interception,” Ingram said.





Ingram has recently cut his list down to a top five. He included Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. He mentioned that these five schools treated him more like a priority, and that’s part of the reason they were selected to his top five.





He now plans to take his first official visit of the year on Oct. 25 to Kentucky. He will then take official visits to Michigan, Georgia and South Carolina before finishing up his run of visits on Nov. 29 at Vanderbilt.





When heading out to these visits, Ingram is focused on finding a school where that connection between teammates feels strong.





“Just how well the players are together, do they have a bond, and what are the teams like before games,” Ingram said.





Four of the five schools that Ingram has selected for his top five are in the SEC. He noted that playing in the SEC has always been a dream of his.





“I always thought that I can compete at the highest level with my determination,” Ingram said.





Ingram’s top five schools are spread out around the country. From Michigan to Kentucky to South Carolina, he is open to going anywhere. However, right down the road sits Kirby Smart and Georgia, who have made the top five. His older brother attended UGA and he grew up a Georgia fan himself.





“Being close to home doesn't play that big of a factor for me, but UGA to me just has a great legacy with great coaches that I built a bond with.”





This upcoming month will be full of action for Ingram and his family. Newton has games for the next five weeks, and many of those Friday nights will be quickly followed on Saturday mornings with trips around the country as he comes closer to his decision.