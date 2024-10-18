CARROLL: There’s a Bad Mood on the Rise

Four years ago, many Americans were angry because a pandemic was robbing them of their freedom, their relatives, and their friends. Store shelves were empty, restaurants were closed, and major sporting events were played in stadiums with empty seats. Kids couldn’t see their friends at school. Proms and graduations were canceled.

Mobile morgues sat outside overflowing hospitals. Our contact with elderly relatives was limited to waving outside their closed windows. Funeral homes built to accommodate up to 4 grieving families had to make room for 8, or even 10. Those in government who tried to help were villainized and threatened.

When the presidential election came around in November 2020, a majority of voters decided a change was in order.

In 2024, many Americans are angry for totally different reasons. The problems listed above have been replaced by new concerns. As the pandemic eased, products on the shelves returned at a higher price. Employees demanded higher wages to show up for work, and consumers were charged more for products and services.

Anger-tainment media outlets boosted their ratings by spreading disinformation intended to frighten their viewers and readers. Social media sites seeking to sow discord in the United States intensified their efforts. Natural disasters were used as propaganda fodder and those in government who tried to help were again villainized and threatened.

Another presidential election is nearing, and both sides say that the opposition would cause the demise of our nation. It is possible that a majority of voters (or a majority of electoral college votes) will determine a change is again in order.

The only certainty is when the votes are finally counted and certified, which could take a long, long time, about half the nation will be even angrier. That word “United” in our nation’s name is quickly becoming a misnomer.

I spend as much time as I can with positive people, and I cherish their friendship. When I speak to clubs and churches, I focus on humor and try to steer them away from politics, which is the elephant in the room that is hard to ignore.

Still, people confide in me that they are worried, and in some cases angry. A store owner told me he has to lie about his political leanings, fearing a loss of business, or even vandalism. Others lament broken friendships, all because of politics. And as one woman put it, “Our family gatherings used to be filled with joy. But for the past ten years, everybody is on edge because of political divisions. We have cousins, uncles and aunts who don’t even speak to each other.”

Facebook, in particular the comments section on many news pages, is absolutely toxic. People are hurling insults they would never say, ironically enough, to someone’s actual face.

When Taylor Swift donated $5 million to the relief organization Feeding America after the recent hurricanes, the majority of responses on one TV station page was strongly negative. The critics say she waited too long, she didn’t donate enough, or she was only doing it because “she lost fans after she endorsed the wrong candidate.” Such noise heavily outweighed the “thank you” comments.

When a 12-year-old child died tragically at a Halloween-themed hayride, within hours total strangers lambasted the parents for not being by his side the entire time. No sympathy, no empathy, just scolding from people who apparently never make any mistakes.

When a presidential candidate was targeted by potential assassins, the tasteless comments and “jokes” soon followed.

When the same presidential candidate referred to an opponent as “stupid,” many of the responses were in total agreement. Yes, political campaigns aren’t Sunday School, but the bar keeps getting lower every day.

Two weeks ago, I wrote a column that was critical of the electoral college. I kept names and political parties out of it, using only facts and statistics. I received e-mails from some who disagree, a few of whom were quite civil. Those who were not civil must have been in a really bad mood that day.

Buckle up, folks. The next couple of weeks could be unpleasant, but the bad mood could rise even higher after the election.

David Carroll is a Chattanooga news anchor, and his new book “I Won’t Be Your Escape Goat” is available on his website, ChattanoogaRadioTV.com. You may contact him at 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405, or at RadioTV2020@yahoo.com.