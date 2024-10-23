Walmart employees duel in parking lot; two arrests made

NEWTON COUNTY – A pair of Walmart employees face charges after an incident involving firearms occurred on Wednesday.

A news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) stated that deputies responded to the parking lot of the Walmart in Salem Road on Oct. 23, where there were reports of discharged firearms. The incident involved two Walmart employees, Eric Webb and Howard Williams of Covington.

According to the NCSO, this was an “isolated incident’ and no injuries were reported.

Webb, 42, and Williams, 47, were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and reckless conduct. Both men have been booked in the Newton County jail with orders to keep them separated, according to incident reports obtained by The Covington News.

The NCSO is calling this incident an ongoing investigation.



