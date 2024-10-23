Night of gambling gone wrong?

NEWTON COUNTY – Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a gas station employee after it was discovered he poured soda in a gaming machine.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), the incident occurred on Sept. 7 at around 7:30-9:15 p.m. at the Exxon Gas Station on 14656 Brown Bridge Road. The male poured soda into a coin slot of a gas station slot machine designed for gambling, causing “significant damage.”

When confronted by the employee, the suspect “assaulted” the worker. The unidentified male then left the store in a gray Mercedes.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact investigator Dial by email at gdial@newtonsheriffga.org or by calling 678-625-1440. You may submit tips anonymously by visiting www.newtonsheriffga.org, calling 678-625-1585 or by emailing anonymoustipline@newtonsheriffga.org.



