Obituary: Clifford Norman Holcombe

Clifford Norman Holcombe passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2025. Born on October 4, 1929, on a rural farm in Oxford, Georgia. Clifford was one of seven children. He was preceded by his wife of 57 years, Lillian Ford Holcombe; his parents James Ernest Holcombe and Elise Ballard Holcombe, four brothers (Floyd, James, Frank and John) and his only son, David Norman Holcombe. Also, beloved niece Debra Holcombe and nephew William "Bill" Holcombe. Clifford grew up on the farm learning to plow and plant crops, tending the farm animals, gathering "Bessie" the mule, hitching a plow or buggy and picking a lot of cotton. He often bragged on his cooking skills learned from his Ma as well as changing younger siblings' dirty diapers. He spent many years reminiscing childhood stories of being on the farm. Clifford loved sharing his stories with family and friends. He was a true storyteller at heart. Clifford graduated from Livingston School in 1946. He became a sharecropper at the age of 17. He took great pride in harvesting his first crop after joining the US Navy Reserve, Chamblee, GA. He became fully enlisted to the US Navy on December 12, 1947. There was no "boot camp" on base. Clifford was assigned to the Aerology Office, where he concentrated on learning about the weather. He spent 7 years bunking on base and spent 2 of those years sharing a double bunk with his younger brother Ralph. Together they shared many happy hours and other good times. While living on base, Clifford worked in the EM Club as a bartender, cook, and janitor to fund his free time. Clifford met the love of his life, a pretty little woman from Sarasota, Florida. He married Lillian Ford in August 1954. Lillian was born on December 3, 1931, to Clarence and Florence Ford. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Allen and Kenneth Ford. Lillian enjoyed cheerleading, the beach, roller skating and playing piano. She also loved to dance, bowl, and go boating with her husband Clifford. She worked as a secretary for the GA DOT, Lays Potato Chip Company, attorneys, and others. Lillian served as program assistant for the USDA in Newton and Rockdale Counties before her retirement in 1986. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Clifford and Lillian adopted their only child, David Norman Holcombe, on November 27, 1964. Lillian preceded Clifford's passing in death on January 17, 2012. Their son David also preceded Clifford's passing in death on November 14, 2023. Clifford transferred to Lakehurst, NJ to attend AG "B" School for weather forecasters in 1958. He was then promoted to Chief Aerographers Mate on September 16, 1961, at Dobbins AFB, Marietta, GA with a transfer to NAS Olathe, KS. After five years in Olathe, Clifford returned to NAS Atlanta, GA retiring C.P.O. on August 6, 1967. Clifford proudly served 20 years in the US Navy. He then became a consultant meteorologist for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta, GA and returned to college. He graduated in the first Senior's class at Georgia State University in August 1970, completing a life of studies and a 21-year college endeavor. This was followed by 16 years with the USDA, Farmers Home Administration. Clifford took much pride and enjoyment, lending monies for housing during the 70's and 80's. He met and served many people from his hometown community assisting them with the finance of their new homes, until his retirement in 1987. He and Lillian spent many years on the road in their travel trailer seeking friends, good people, and happiness along their way. They especially looked forward to NAS and Fleet Reserve reunions as often as possible. They both enjoyed spending winter months in Florida at Tyndal AFB with their friends who joined them in retirement. Clifford and Lillian were a tag team of laughter. They both loved gardening, canning vegetables, and making homemade wine. Both loved entertaining and entertainment. They were a HOST family providing health, happiness, drink, and laughter to anyone along their way. Clifford belonged to the Golden Fleece Masonic Lodge #6 in Covington, GA. Although he cared for his wife and wasn't always able to attend, Clifford was a proud member of their brotherhood. He read magazines and articles to stay abreast of news at home and within the Grand Lodge of Georgia. Clifford was also a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Atlanta Branch and Unit 89. On September 29, 2024, he was presented with his 50-year service pin and certificate. He was a devoted and proud member attending meetings, luncheons, and reunions during the course of his life. Clifford's long life was characterized by hard work, honesty, and devotion. He believed in others as much as he believed in himself. He was always humble and kind to anyone who knew him. He loved people and believed that people made his world a better place. Many people loved Clifford and contributed to his happiness. Our family cannot express our gratitude and thanks to his wonderful and loving caretaker, Ms. Katie Stubbs. She devoted herself to Clifford unselfishly without hesitation. She provided love, friendship, companionship, and care to him during the last 2 years of his life. She was an earthly angel to Clifford, and our family is forever grateful. Clifford is survived by his brother William Ralph Holcombe, Norfolk, VA, sister Mary Jordan (Roger), Covington, GA, sister-in-law Jane Holcombe, Newborn, GA, dear friend of many years Barbara DeMatteis, Mt. Juliet, TN, granddaughter Danielle Steel (BJ), Monticello, GA, grandson Ryan Holcombe, Newborn, GA, along with several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for both Clifford and his wife Lillian will be held at Wheeler Funeral and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge RD, Covington, GA, on August 16, 2025, at 2pm. His remains will be joined with his wife Lillian and son David, and interred at Salem Cemetery, Covington, GA following their service.