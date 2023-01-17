Services for Mr. Martec Anquian Barkley were Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Poplar Hill AME Church, 623 Poplar Hill Road, Covington, Georgia 30014. Reverend John Feagin, Pastor and Reverend Terry Shepherd, Eulogist, assisted by others.



Martec Anquian Barkley, 30, of Covington, Ga departed his earthly life on Saturday, December 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Martec (Punkin) was born on Jan. 20, 1992, to Mr. John Wayne Floyd and Sheila Barkley. After attending Newton County schools, in Covington, Ga he went on to receive his GED in 2015. He was employed at Bec-Dunn Rebar Fabricating, Oxford Ga.

Anyone who met Punkin knew he had an infectious passion for rap music, dogs, and love for his family, especially his mother; she was his best friend as well as his three brothers and his dad. Punkin never walked away from his family without acknowledging he loved them, it was always love ya Ma, love ya Big Bro, love ya Auntie, love ya Unc, and love ya Cuz.

He leaves to cherish his parents, Mr. John Wayne Floyd and Ms. Sheila Barkley, Covington, Ga; three brothers, Mr. Marcus (Shay) Barkley, Mr. Marquez (Destiny) Floyd and Mr. McGregory Floyd all of Covington Georgia; five aunts, Mrs. Connie (Harvey) Thomas, Ms. Samantha White, Ms. Shirrel and Denise Hawk and Ms. Annie Ruth Prince all of Covington, Georgia; two uncles; Mr. Lewis (Annette) Barkley and Mr. Arby Junior Prince, Covington, Ga; nieces and nephews, Ariyanna Morris, Tymeria Hurst, Nahemma, Marquez and Mason Floyd, Kendrick Shy, Kelo Babcock, Sariyah and Solomon Rozier. Special friends/family; Alicia Boswell, John Dell, Timmy, Yametria and Nicole Barkley, Demario, and Charles Stanley, Tony Freeman, Dexter Smith, Charles DeVoe and Martinez Flournoy. Interment was in the church cemetery. The family of the late Mr. Martec Anquian Barkley would like to thank everyone for the love and all acts of kindness shown to us during our time of bereavement.