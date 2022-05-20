Mr. Luther Lanier Johnson, Jr., age 68, a lifelong resident of Covington passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Funeral services for Mr. Johnson will be held at 12 o’clock Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Chapel of J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home with Reverend Andy Parker officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



