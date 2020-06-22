Fay Potts, of Covington, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 79.

Ms. Potts was a lifelong resident of Newton County. She carved out a life of simplicity and contentment in her hometown community, where she was a loyal employee of Oxford Industries for 25 years and a supportive member of Stewart Baptist Church. In her desire to connect with like-minded people, she joined the Order of the Eastern Star. Through this organization, Ms. Potts developed meaningful, lasting friendships while serving others and giving back.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert M. and Mary (Burnham) Potts; sister, Marian Potts; and brothers, Bob Potts, Reggie Potts.

Ms. Potts will be lovingly remembered by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Iris and Floyd Moore; Marcia Slocumb, Alice and Charles Harper, all of Monticello; brother and sister-in-law, Johnny and Melba Potts of Covington; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Ms. Potts will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, with Pastor Ed Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Presbyterian Cemetery, 150 Hopewell Church Road, Covington. Friends are invited to visit with her family at the funeral home one hour prior to her service, from 10-11 a.m.

Flowers are acceptable; memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.



