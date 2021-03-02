Alice Jean “Peggy” Cobb passed away on February 24, 2021, at age 98.

Born in Nashville, Tennessee, to Victor and Ethel Barker, she moved to Atlanta in 1939 and lived in Oxford, Georgia, for the past 48 years, spending her last years in Merryvale Assisted Living and Riverside Healthcare. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Linton Cobb.

She is survived by three sons and their wives, Ronald and Chery Cobb of Atlanta, Richard and Elizabeth Cobb of Covington and Michael and Caren Cobb of Blue Ridge.

She is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Peggy was a member of the Allen Memorial United Methodist Church in Oxford.

Her love, kindness, grace, generosity and persistence will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Peggy was a strong advocate for her entire family each of whom she loved deeply and unconditionally. She was always there for anyone in need of help.

A private service will be conducted for immediate family members with Internment at the Lawnwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Covington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

This obituary was prepared with love and affection by Mrs. Cobb's family.