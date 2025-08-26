Walton County BOC District 1 Commissioner Bo Warren passes away

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. – With sadness, the Walton County Board of Commissioners announced the passing of District 1 Commissioner Bo Warren today, Aug. 26, 2025. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The following announcement was released.

The Walton County Board of Commissioners and the Walton County government family are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of District 1 Commissioner Bo Warren on August 26th, 2025. Commissioner Warren was a loving husband and father, a dedicated public servant, a steady hand on the Board, and a tireless advocate for the people of Walton County.

Bo served with humility, integrity, and an unwavering focus on doing what was right for our citizens. He was a wise counselor, a good friend, and a leader whose legacy will be measured in the lives he quietly improved. On behalf of the Walton County government, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Bo’s family and loved ones. We will miss him dearly.

Warren was sworn in and took his seat on the Walton County Board of Commissioners at the start of the June 2018 County Commission meeting. He replaced the late District 1 Commissioner Tommy Stringer who passed away in February 2018 and was elected unopposed to begin a full term in 2019. He again was reelected unopposed in 2022. District 1 covers the Bay Creek, Bold Springs and Between areas of Walton County.