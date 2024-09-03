Six presidential candidates on Georgia ballot

ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Thursday finalized a list of six presidential candidates whose names will appear on the state’s ballot Nov 5.

Besides former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, Georgia voters will get a choice of four other third-party and independent candidates.



Independent Cornel West will join the Green Party’s Jill Stein, Libertarian Chase Oliver, and Socialist Claudia De la Cruz on the Georgia presidential ballot.



Raffensperger ruled that independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is not qualified to appear on the ballot. The secretary upheld an administrative law judge’s ruling that the address Kennedy listed was inaccurate.

The issue became moot earlier this week when Kennedy withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Trump.

