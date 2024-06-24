Newton County Bar Association Honored by State Bar of Georgia

The Newton County Bar Association was honored with the Award of Merit for voluntary bar associations with 50 or fewer members. The award was presented June 7 during the Annual Meeting of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Awards of Merit are presented to voluntary bar associations for their dedication to improving relations among local lawyers and devoting significant hours to serving their communities.

In order to encourage and support local and voluntary bars and their service programs, to promote activities which relate to the improvement of the administration of justice, the objectives of the State Bar of Georgia and the image of lawyers, the State Bar annually sponsors an awards program which recognizes excellence in local and voluntary bar associations.