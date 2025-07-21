By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Mike Collins announces mobile office hours
Mike Collins
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

MANSFIELD, Ga. – Mike Collins, U.S. Rep. for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, has announced mobile office hours for July 22.

Members of Collins’ staff will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mansfield City Hall at 3146 Highway 11 South. Recording devices are prohibited. No appointments are required.

"As a small business owner who knows the challenges of dealing with government bureaucracy, I am committed to helping my constituents cut through the red tape,” Collins wrote via a news release. “I’m glad to provide the opportunity for those facing issues with a federal agency or wishing to voice their opinion to my office the option during this event and hope our staff will see many of you there.”