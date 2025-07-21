Mike Collins announces mobile office hours

MANSFIELD, Ga. – Mike Collins, U.S. Rep. for Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, has announced mobile office hours for July 22.

Members of Collins’ staff will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mansfield City Hall at 3146 Highway 11 South. Recording devices are prohibited. No appointments are required.

"As a small business owner who knows the challenges of dealing with government bureaucracy, I am committed to helping my constituents cut through the red tape,” Collins wrote via a news release. “I’m glad to provide the opportunity for those facing issues with a federal agency or wishing to voice their opinion to my office the option during this event and hope our staff will see many of you there.”