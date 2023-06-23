Michael Geoffroy re-elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

ATLANTA – Michael G. Geoffroy of MG Law in Covington has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.

Geoffroy will continue to serve in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the board, representing Newton and Walton counties. He is a graduate of George Walton Academy, earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2001. His law practice is focused on auto collisions, premises liability, wrongful death and catastrophic injury cases. He has also served as president of the Newton County Bar Association, Rockdale/Alcovy Trial Lawyers Association and the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia.

The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.



