Kemp Announces Increased Funding for CJCC’s Victim’s Services Grant

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he has directed the Office of Planning and Budget to increase funding for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s (CJCC) Victim’s Services grant using $13.2 million in remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for FY 2024. This follows significant cuts by the federal government to the crime victims fund, also known as Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds, despite a continued and heightened need for services as a result of increases in crime during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Victim’s Services grant supports nonprofit organizations who experienced economic hardship as a result of the pandemic. This additional allotment brings the total amount of ARPA funding dedicated to this grant since its inception to $68,237,210.

“Once again, the federal government is failing to deliver on promises made to the people of Georgia,” Kemp said. “While the Biden administration has made the unfortunate decision to shortchange victims of violent crime, I’m proud that the state is able to step in, fund this vital program, and provide the support these individuals need.”

Federal cuts to the program amount to a $19.8 million reduction in funding for Georgia, compared to FY 2023. The additional funding provided by Governor Kemp’s directive will provide continued assistance to over 200 non-profit organizations and local governments that offer services to victims across the state which would’ve been negatively impacted. Those organizations include domestic violence shelters, domestic violence community-based programs, sexual assault centers, human trafficking programs, child advocacy centers, court appointed special advocates, culturally specific programs, hospital-based violence intervention programs, elder abuse programs and prosecution-based victim-witness assistance programs. Victim service providers may provide a vast array of life saving and supportive services and referrals, including but not limited to: 24/7 crisis line response, 24/7 emergency shelter, case management, short- and long-term housing assistance, resources for financial assistance, counseling, legal assistance, medical services, victim compensation, children’s services, transportation, employment services and parenting/educational services.