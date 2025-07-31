Houston Gaines declares for 10th Congressional District seat

GEORGIA – Days after 10th Congressional District Representative Mike Collins announced his intent to run for U.S. Senate, a current state representative hopes to be his successor.

On Thursday, State Rep. Houston Gaines officially declared for the 10th Congressional District seat race in 2026. Gaines, a Republican from Athens, currently represents District 120 on the Georgia House of Representatives. This district represents parts of Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Oconee counties.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts, Gaines says he is looking to “take the fight” to Washington, D.C.

“Being your State Representative for the last seven years has been the honor of a lifetime,” Gaines wrote. “Together, we've accomplished so much. But it's time to take the fight to Washington, D.C. If we're ever going to turn this country around, we need good, common sense people to run for Congress to help President Trump continue to deliver for the American people.”

Gaines, 30, was elected as the then-District 117 representative in 2018 at the age of 23, defeating incumbent Democrat Deborah Gonzalez. Two years later, he defeated Mokah Jasmine Johnson to win reelection.

In 2023, Gaines’ seat was redistricted into District 120. The following year, he defeated Democrat Andrew Ferguson to claim a third term.

Now, Gaines enters the 10th Congressional District race as the only Republican so far. Lexy Doherty, who unsuccessfully challenged for the seat in 2024 on the Democratic side, is also running for the seat once more.

In a statement sent to The Covington News, Doherty commended Gaines for being a “non-MAGA Republican,” but wondered where his priorities lay.

“Now, we'll see if his principles hold. He's an ambitious guy, and he might realize that a sudden shift to MAGA politics provides the only path to victory in a Republican primary,” Doherty wrote in part. “It would be a shame to see him capitulate to MAGA and reinvent himself as a mini-Trump. Voters are so tired of fakery and flop-flopping.

“If he succeeds in the primary, I look forward to debating Mr. Gaines next year. The hardworking families of this district need to know where Mr. Gaines’ loyalties truly lie, with them or with the chaos and corruption of Trump’s Washington. Does he really reject MAGA politics, or is it all just an act with him?"

The 10th Congressional District seat is a two-year elected seat that represents much of Newton County. Collins has held the seat since 2023.

Primary dates for the race have not been announced. The general election date is Nov. 3, 2026.