Anavitarte, Strickland Introduce Legislation Regarding Illegal Immigration

ATLANTA - On Feb. 29, Sen. Jason Anavitarte (R–Dallas), Chairman of the Senate Majority Caucus, and Sen. Brian Strickland (R–McDonough), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, unveiled two new legislative initiatives addressing criminal procedure concerning individuals who immigrate to the state illegally.

The first proposal is a resolution amending the Constitution of Georgia, which would empower the Georgia General Assembly to either outlaw parole for undocumented immigrants or establish specific parole terms and conditions for those who fall into this category. The second initiative is a bill delineating the criteria for bail hearings concerning undocumented immigrants, as well as individuals charged with a felony punishable by imprisonment for one year or more and deemed removable or dismissible aliens.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to our legislators for tackling this vital issue,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “As a former police chief, Army officer, and Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide constitutional officer, I deeply value law and order. The proposed measures introduce strict bail conditions and revise parole rules, which demonstrates Georgia’s dedication to these values, addresses federal immigration policy flaws, and enhances the safety and welfare of all Georgians.”

Sen. Anavitarte commented on the two proposed pieces of legislation, stating, “I felt compelled to introduce these measures as they aim to enhance the protection of our state’s citizens. I approached the drafting of these bills with a balanced perspective, recognizing the importance of upholding the rule of law, while also addressing our broken immigration system. These measures reinforce our commitment to cultivating a judicial system that is both fair and just, prioritizing the security of our state and the welfare of our communities.”

“Immigration reform should start with enforcing the laws we already have on the books,” said Sen. Brian Strickland (R–McDonough), who partnered with Sen. Anavitarte to draft this legislation. “While we wait for Washington to address our broken system, this legislation makes certain that Georgia is protecting our citizens from those in our country illegally that choose to commit crimes. Georgia should remain a welcoming place for all immigrants that are following the rules and attempting to navigate our broken system but stand up against those few that choose to ignore our laws and commit crimes against our citizens.”