Newton Solid Waste Authority raising price of using centers, landfill in July

The Newton County Solid Waste Management Authority on Wednesday, Feb. 24, voted to increase the price of dumping garbage at convenience centers and the landfill beginning in July.

All new rates will go into place on July 1 and are needed to help the Authority continue to be “good stewards of taxpayer funds and the environment” as it operates Newton County’s landfill and convenience centers, officials said.

Access to the Newton County Convenience Centers will increase by $10 to $165 a year. Hang tags for use of the centers will go on sale June 1.

In addition, tipping fees will increase to $48 per ton and the minimum charge to dispose of waste at the landfill will rise to $30.

“The changes make our prices equal to other landfills around us,” Landfill Director Kevin Walter said. “We have been 25% cheaper than the closest landfill.”

He said the increase gives the Solid Waste Authority a financial plan to operate the landfill and convenience centers in a fiscally responsible manner.

“The changes in fees are necessary to keep the budget of the landfill balanced,” Walter said.

“This will enable us to continue funding the day-to-day operations of the landfill and make improvements necessary to be good stewards of both taxpayer funds and the environment.”

In addition, the cost of hang tags for 2020-21 will be reduced through the end of the fiscal year, which concludes June 30.

The cost of the hang tags will be $75 starting March 1 for 2020-21 hang tags. These tags will expire on June 30.

The vehicle hang tags for 2021-22 will go on sale June 30 and be required to enter any of Newton County’s six convenience centers beginning July 1. The new tags will cost $165.

Newton County offers trash collection convenience centers to residents at six locations. They accept household garbage, bulk waste and recyclables. Up to 10 bags of trash per week will be allowed, county officials said.

Residents can purchase hang tags online by visiting https://www.co.newton.ga.us/FormCenter/County-Services-9/Residential-User-Access-Program-50; or in person at the Newton County Historic Courthouse, 1124 Clark St., Covington, GA 30014.

In-person purchases are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In other action, Authority members voted to deny the purchase of a tracked shredder using SPLOST Equipment Funds.

The shredder would have been used to lessen the amount of room needed for such items as mattresses.