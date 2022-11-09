Newton elects new state, U.S. House members; reelects county incumbents

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County voters gave large majorities to Democratic and Republican incumbents in returning them to two county boards in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election.

They also helped elect two Covington residents to the state House and a Jackson trucking company owner to Congress; and also welcomed a new member to Newton County's reconfigured legislative delegation.

Democratic statewide candidates won a majority of Newton County votes up and down the ballot despite the same candidates losing almost every race when votes statewide were tallied.

More than 56% (42,909) of Newton's 76,671 active voters cast ballots in the election — matching the statewide turnout that was also 56%.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

• 10TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican Mike Collins of Jackson won 65% of the vote to defeat Democrat Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville for Georgia's 10th Congressional District seat.

Collins is a trucking company owner and son of a former congressman, the late Mac Collins. He released a statement Tuesday night soon after he declared victory.

“Tonight the people of the 10th District of Georgia put their faith in me and I'm honored to be elected to serve as your next Congressman," Collins said.

"I want to thank each and every person across the 10th district who put their trust and faith in me this election. This was a victory for the hardworking people of the 10th district — you can count on me to have your back and fight every day when I'm in Washington.

"So many people from our volunteers, community leaders, business leaders, friends and more helped throughout this campaign. It means the world to Leigh Ann and myself that you put your name out there to support us.

"I'm looking forward to January when we finally get up there and I can go to work representing the people of the 10th District of Georgia. You can count on me to always listen to the people of our district and be your voice in Washington.

“We are going to get back to an America First agenda and take our country back. On behalf of Leigh Ann and our entire family, thank you, and God bless.”

The district includes eastern Newton County and all or part of 17 other east Georgia counties. The seat became vacant when U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro, chose not to seek re-election to make an unsuccessful bid for Georgia Secretary of State this year.



• 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Incumbent Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Stonecrest, won 78% of the vote to easily defeat Republican challenger Jonathan Chavez of Conyers for a ninth two-year term representing Georgia's 4th Congressional District.

The district includes west Newton and parts of Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, and all of Rockdale County.

National news outlets Wednesday reported all results of U.S. House races nationwide in Tuesday's election still were not known.

The House is majority Democrat now but Republicans were hoping to regain a majority of members and allow them to elect a new House speaker to replace Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

The powerful position appoints all committees and their officers and guides the House's legislative direction for the next two years.

GEORGIA GENERAL ASSEMBLY



Newton County's legislative delegation was reduced from seven to five members during legislative redistricting in 2021 in response to population shifts found in the 2020 federal census.

The county lost representation from districts 109 and 110 but gained District 93 in the reshuffling, leaving Newton with three state House members and two state Senate members.

• STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 114

Republican Tim Fleming of Covington won 71% of the vote in the three-county district to defeat Democrat Malcolm Adams of Oxford for the open House seat.

Fleming is former chief of staff for Gov. Brian Kemp but left the Kemp Administration in September 2020 to enter the private sector. He previously served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners as the District 5 member from 2009-2013.

District 114 is comprised of eastern Newton and northern Jasper counties and all of Morgan County.

The district was left without an incumbent after State Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, did not run for the House seat.

• STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 113

Incumbent State Rep. Sharon Henderson, D-Covington, was unopposed for reelection to a second term in Tuesday's General Election after defeating Democratic challenger Billie Boyd-Cox in the May primary election.

The district includes the western half of Covington and unincorporated west Newton County.

• STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 93

State Rep. Doreen Carter, D-Lithonia, was unopposed for a fourth term in the House in the new District 93 seat that represents northwest Newton County.

Carter, an accountant, owns a financial education company. She is a former Lithonia City Council member and was the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State in 2014. She was elected in 2015 to the House seat representing the former District 92.

Republicans outnumbered Democrats 99-71 in the state House in the last session. GOP members will elect a new House Speaker in January after Seaker David Ralston recently announced he would step down from the role for health reasons.

• STATE SENATE DISTRICT 17

Incumbent State Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, won 62% of the vote to defeat Democratic challenger Kacy Morgan of Madison.

The district include eastern Newton County and parts of Morgan, Henry and Walton counties.

• STATE SENATE DISTRICT 43

Incumbent State Sen. Tonya Anderson, D-Lithonia, won a fourth term in the state Senate with 75% of the vote to defeat Republican Melanie Williams of Stonecrest.

The district includes western Newton County, part of DeKalb County and all of Rockdale County.

Republicans will hold a 33-23 majority in the state Senate, according to an official in the Secretary of State's office.



COUNTY BOARDS

• COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 2

Incumbent Commissioner Demond Mason won 67% of the vote to turn back a challenge from Republican Donald Bryant Jr. to earn a second term on the Newton County Board of Commissioners.

Mason, a Newton County businessman, already had defeated three Democratic challengers in the May primary election. The district includes west Newton County.

• COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT 4

Incumbent Democrat J.C. Henderson received 72% of the vote to win a seventh four-year term on the Board of Commissioners after defeating Republican challenger Scotty Scoggins.

Henderson, a retired Covington city worker, was first elected in 1996 and won his first full term in 1998. The district includes parts of Covington and the Oxford area and all of the city of Porterdale and the Springhill area along Lower River Road.

• COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 1

Incumbent Republican Trey Bailey received 65% of the vote to easily defeat Democratic challenger Catalata Hardeman for a second full four-year term.

Bailey, who is executive pastor at Eastridge Church, was appointed by the school board in March 2016 to serve the remainder of Stan Edwards’ term after Edwards resigned to run for the Board of Commissioners District 1 seat. Bailey was elected to his first full term in November 2018.

• COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICTS 3, 5

Incumbent District 3 board member Shakila Henderson-Baker, a Democrat, and District 5 board member Abigail Coggin, a Republican, each were unopposed for fourth terms on the school board.







