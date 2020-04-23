Newton County’s Alana Sanders Announces her candidacy for Board of Commissioners, District 3

Covington, Ga— March 05, 2020 — Alana Sanders has been a trusted figure in the Newton County locality for a long time. She is now running for District 3 Board of Commissioners in the 2020 elections.



“Our seniors, youth and young adults in the district are my main concerns. Funds need to be allocated back to our district and it is the responsibility of the commissioner to make sure they put those that voted them in the position first. It’s time for a change and a better District 3.,” said Alana Sanders

Deploying modern day solutions for modern day problems, democratic candidate Alana Sanders is fully gearing up to become the next Board of Commissioners in District 3, Newton County, Georgia. Alana Sanders is trusted by many for her effective and honest leadership.

About Alana Sanders

Google Alana Sanders to find a plethora of links vouching for her character. She has been featured on CNN, BET and NBC, nominated for “Who’s Who” in Atlanta 4 years in a row, and has been the featured international fitness presenter for many expos such as the Ultimate Women Expo, IDEA, Can Fit Pro and many notable conventions internationally. She is a former College Business Chair and is currently a University Professor for over 18 years teaching the art of Business and Marketing. She wrote the first college textbook on “Social Media Marketing” through Pearson Education. Alana consults businesses on the most effective ways to engage their current and future clients.

Alana is the mother to a 15-year-old daughter, McKinley who published her first book at 5, started her first business at the age of 8, has been taking college courses since she was 9, took the ACT at 10, honor student, and the youngest in her class because she is a grade ahead . She is a Duke TIP and John Hopkins Scholar; alongside being a talented artist.

Board of Commissioners, District 3

A campaign spokesperson made an official press statement “With a slogan to evaluate, eliminate, elevate and evolve, Alana Sanders has a unique approach to tackle the issues that Newton County locals face currently. She wants to help all residents rise above present adversities and evolve into a compassionate community of logical thinkers and inspiring leaders. She is looking to bring District 3 to a level of progression. A level that will benefit the community and to include them in the decision-making process. Alana volunteered her services to make sure our youth received physical education twice a week. That says enough about her character and her service to the community.”