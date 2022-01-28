Newton board names two as interim county manager finalists

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County commissioners named two finalists for the position of interim county manager Thursday.

Commissioners voted to name Washington, D.C., deputy mayor Lucinda Babers and former Augusta assistant city administrator Jarvis R. Sims as finalists for the job overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Newton County government.

Babers has worked as Washington's deputy mayor for operations and infrastructure since March 2019 and serves as first vice chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors.

She also previously served as the director of the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles and served in management positions at Amtrak, according to information from the D.C. government.

She earned a Master of Science in business from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech.

Sims is a former deputy administrator for the city of Augusta and served as the city's interim administrator for more than 18 months. He left in April 2021 after then-new Administrator Odie Donald said he wanted new deputy administrators, according to the Augusta Chronicle newspaper.

He also was a finalist for city manager of Forest Park in Clayton County and served as manager of capital projects and the public safety administrator for the city of East Point.

Sims earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, a master's degree in business administration from Mercer University and an online certification in government digital transformation from Harvard University, according to the Chronicle.

The Board of Commissioners considered an undisclosed number of candidates during a daylong series of interviews Thursday in an effort to replace Lloyd Kerr after they voted 3-2 not to renew Kerr's contract Jan. 1.

However, before beginning the interviews Thursday morning, two commissioners said they wanted a change in the interview process recommended by County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter.

District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders voted not to approve the agenda, as well as the interview session’s proposed format and a motion to enter a closed session that state law allowed them to utilize for a personnel matter.

With District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason absent, Banes was forced to break three consecutive 2-2 tie votes.

Banes joined with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan to approve the format, agenda and closed session to begin the interviews.

Jaugstetter said he and Chairman Marcello Banes interviewed six of the 19 applicants for the position before asking who they believed were best candidates to participate in a final round of interviews so commissioners could determine at least one finalist.

He said he already had sent all commissioners a series of questions which Human Resources director Amanda Shoemaker would ask each candidate.

Jaugstetter said they would be the same series of questions for each candidate “so you have the opportunity to evaluate them on the same footing.” But he also recommended any additional questions from commissioners be presented to Shoemaker or the attorney, who would then review them before asking the candidate.

Sanders said she opposed a format in which commissioners would not have chances to directly question any candidates before being asked to choose one.

“I know there are certain questions we can’t ask so we won’t be liable,” she said.

However, Sanders said commissioners should be able to speak directly with candidates for a position that reports directly to them and is “one of the most important, non-elected positions in the county,” she said.

Jaugstetter works for the Cumming-based Jarrard & Davis law firm which the county has employed for legal matters since 2016.

Henderson, who has openly criticized the law firm's continued employment, said he also had a problem with the format.

But he also said he wanted Jaugstetter to tell how much he had billed the county to do the work to vet the candidates — bringing an angry response from Cowan about Henderson's reason for asking the question.

“What is the relevance?” Cowan asked.

One of the two finalists may be hired to replace Kerr, who had served as county manager since early 2016.

Kerr, who is white, filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission earlier this month alleging that comments by the Board’s three Black commissioners on social media and to each other indicated they purposely did not renew his contract for another three years so they could hire an African American to replace him.

He said the action by Henderson, Mason and Sanders violated federal law barring racial discrimination in employment practices. Kerr also alleged his $135,000 salary was not raised to a level comparable to other area county managers as required in his contract.

He said the lawsuit could be settled if the county paid him three years’ wages and covered other costs.