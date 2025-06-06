The News announces new correspondents

NEWTON COUNTY – The Covington News has announced the hiring of three new correspondents.

Rachel Sandstrom, Delaney Derry and Alainah Jackson will be joining The News, effective immediately.

“Rachel, Delaney and Alainah are three promising journalists who have all the potential in the world to make an impact in our industry,” said Evan Newton, managing editor of The News. “I am excited to have all three on board and am looking forward to seeing how they will enhance our product.”

Rachel Sandstrom

Sandstrom is an upcoming senior at the University of Georgia (UGA), where she is studying journalism and mass communication. She will join The News for an eight-week internship that is sponsored by the Georgia Press Association Educational Foundation.

In addition to her studies at UGA, Sandstrom works with the school’s newspaper, The Red & Black, as a culture contributor and Grady Newsource as a Georgia State Legislature Beat Reporter. She also holds three bylines with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Everyday Heroes” section.

While Sandstrom brings solid experience on a state level, she noted her excitement to learn about local journalism.

“I am very excited to be interning at The Covington News over the next seven weeks,” Sandstrom said. “During my first week, I have covered different kinds of stories I have never covered before and learned all about the Newton County area. Throughout my time at The Covington News, I hope to gain more insight into what it means to cover local journalism.”

Delaney Derry

Derry is a senior at Georgia College & State University (GCSU), where she is studying English. She will join The News as a freelance correspondent.

In 2024, Derry served as opinion editor at GCSU’s student newspaper The Colonnade. She was promoted to editor-in-chief in January, succeeding current Covington News news editor Kate Verity.

Derry shared what it meant to have the opportunity to work for her local newspaper.

“I feel incredibly honored to be working with The Covington News,” Derry said. “I have always had a passion for writing, and I am beyond grateful for this incredible opportunity. I am really looking forward to working closely with the editorial team and taking these next steps towards a future in journalism! I am absolutely thrilled just to be a part of it.”

Alainah Jackson

Jackson is a 2025 graduate at Newton High School, finishing in the Top 10 in her class out of over 600 students. She will attend the University of Alabama in the fall, where she plans to study journalism.

The recent Newton graduate will be the first member of the brand-new Cov-News NEXT program, an initiative designed to cultivate the next generation of Newton County journalists. More details about this program will be released at a later date.

“I’m beyond excited to start writing for The Covington News,” Jackson said. This opportunity means so much to me—not just as a writer, but as someone deeply passionate about journalism. Every story I tell here is a step forward in my journey toward a successful career in news media.”