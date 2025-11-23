Man airlifted after falling asleep near a live fire

COVINGTON, Ga. — A man was life-flighted on Sunday morning with serious burns, according to a news release from the Covington Police Department (CPD).

Officers responded to a possible burn victim at 7187 Washington St. at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The site is behind the former Mosley Electric building.

When officers responded, they located a homeless man suffering from third-degree burns over a “significant portion” of his body.

No foul play is currently suspected, as the incident is believed to have been accidental.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the male fell asleep too close to a warming fire,” the release states.

The man was life-flighted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta for treatment.

The Covington Fire Department and investigators are continuing to look into the incident.