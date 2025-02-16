Late-night plane crash kills two

COVINGTON, Ga. — A plane crash on Saturday night claimed the lives of two people.

According to a news release from the Covington Police Department (CPD), a single-engine aircraft took off from the Covington Municipal Airport at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Following takeoff, there was “no further communication” from the aircraft.



After receiving a call from the Federal Aviation Association (FAA), CPD officers responded to the airport at approximately 11:21 p.m. Officers spotted the aircraft in the woods just north of the runway.



Both occupants in the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene. They have not been identified as of this writing.



The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating the crash.



It is not clear yet as to how the crash occurred. The Covington News has reached out to the CPD, FAA and NTSB for more information.



This is an ongoing story and The News will provide further updates when made available.





