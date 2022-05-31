Incumbents react to decisive Newton County primary election victories

COVINGTON, Ga. — Winners of contested Primary Election races for Newton County commission and school board last week thanked their supporters before looking to their next moves before the Nov. 8 General Election.



District 2 County Commissioner Demond Mason said he was “very honored” to receive more than 70% of the vote in the Democratic Primary and win outright against three other candidates Tuesday, May 24.

Mason now will face Republican Donnie Bryant in the Nov. 8 General Election.

He said he will “continue to work toward making District 2 and Newton County a great place for community, economic and workforce development.”

“I have worked diligently toward leading District 2 and Newton County with integrity, professionalism and visibility,” Mason said.

Mason has been the target of criticism from some residents and at least one fellow commissioner for what they have charged was a lack of effort toward gaining public funding for the nonprofit that organizes the annual Juneteenth celebration in Covington.

He also has faced criticism for siding with Republican commissioners in voting on some issues.

But he said he did not believe "politically motivated comments made toward me publicly” at the May 17 Board of Commissioners meeting and at prior meetings were factors in the election outcome.

The Primary Election results “were living proof that the District 2 residents are resoundingly satisfied with the leadership that I have incorporated within our community and they want to continue working with me in making District 2 and Newton County a great place to live,” Mason said.

"For the past three years and five months, I have been actively involved with and have established amazing partnerships amongst many of the District 2 residents,” Mason said. “They have seen the work and effort that I have tirelessly given during my first term as the Newton County District 2 county commissioner.

“Many … residents have also seen the professionalism and community visibility that I have maintained since 2019.”

Mason said the voters also had seen his work with other county officials statewide in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia, and nationwide in the National Association of Counties.

“They have seen that I not only represent District 2 and Newton County on a local level, but I also represent our county on a state and national level …,” he said.

County Commissioner J.C. Henderson, who is seeking an eighth term on the Board of Commissioners, easily won the Democratic nomination for the District 4 seat over challenger Willie B. Jackson.

Henderson received 67% of the vote to win the Democratic nomination and will face Republican Scotty Scoggins in the Nov. 8 General Election.

He said he looked forward “to continuing the campaign trail by listening to citizens' concerns.”

"We have an opportunity to come together and work for the better of Newton County,” Henderson said.

“Let us put our differences aside and put the people of Newton County first. We must continue listening to the people, creating opportunities, and ensuring a safer community. That's what I'll continue to do,” he said.

"Let's move our community upward, not downward, forward, not backward together; we can make a difference; we will make a difference together."

District 3 school board member Shakila Henderson-Baker also easily won her Democratic Primary race over Victoria Redding with 84% of the vote.

Henderson-Baker said in a post on social media that, “This season God sent so many people to me who revealed some things so it was confirmation that this is a true assignment from him.”

“I will continue to do what is right for children and put children first in my decision making,” she said. “I will continue to have an open door or open phone where you all can reach out with concerns, questions, or feedback.”

She noted the need to address some “new concerns” that were raised “over the course of this campaign season.”

Among the issues Redding raised were the need for better testing practices at all Newton schools after some schools’ scores rose while others did not in recent years.

“Our mission is educational excellence for all students not some, so I will continue to push for things that make it fair and possible for all children to succeed,” Henderson-Baker said.