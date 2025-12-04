Holiday Events set for first weekend of December across Newton County

NOTE: Events are subject to change as municipalities monitor the weather forecast. See the cities' social media for the most up-to-date information leading up to the events.

Christmas comes to Porterdale

The City of Porterdale is kicking off the holiday season with a Christmas Bazaar and Parade on Dec. 5.

The highly anticipated parade will begin in downtown Porterdale at 7 p.m. and will feature groups decked out in the holiday spirit.

In addition to the parade itself, the city is putting on Porterdale’s Christmas Bazaar. Residents can come by the Porterdale Gymnasium between 5 and 8 p.m. for food, gifts and crafts. Vendors will be set up at the event.

*The city anticipates releasing a final decision on the weather by noon on Dec. 5.

City of Covington to hold annual Christmas parade

Annual holiday traditions continue in Covington with the Covington Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. Starting at 10 a.m., the parade will leave Legion Field and come through downtown Covington via Floyd Street and return to Legion Field along Conyers Street. To see the complete Christmas parade route, which will include road closures, visit the city's website.

The joy of the Covington Christmas Parade is sponsored by the City of Covington and Discover Covington.

*All events are weather permitting. Decisions to cancel are based on information from weather service predictions 48-hours to current weather conditions depending on the time of cancellation. Events or portions of events may not be rescheduled due to logistics, staffing, contractual obligations, and/or availability.

City of Covington 2025 Christmas parade route. Photo via City of Covington.



Mansfield to hold Christmas Celebration on Saturday afternoon

Mansfield welcomes all to come to its Christmas Celebration on Dec. 6 from 4-6:30 p.m.

Santa will be available for pictures, presents will be given out, a hay ride will tour the city and a petting zoo featuring a baby camel will be on the Blackwell Lawn. Additionally, there will be face painting for the kids and hot beverages and treats. And thanks to donations from the community, the cake walk will be a highlight of the celebration.

Starting Dec. 3 through Dec. 5, donations of cakes for the cake walk can be brought to the city between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cakes can also be delivered on Saturday on location at City Center.

Lights at Legion Kickoff returns on Saturday night

The Lights at Legion Kickoff is returning for the Third Annual Lights at Legion tree display at Legion Field! On Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, from 6-9 p.m., over 170 trees will be lit for the first time in the 2025 season.

To complement the beautiful display, which will be lit each night through Jan. 4, 2026, the Lights at Legion Kickoff will include:

Over 170 Christmas trees, decorated by businesses, organizations and families, lit for the first time in 2025

Covington Farmers Market

Mistletoe Market with more than 40 vendors

Local food trucks

Amazon Activity Area

Visiting with Santa

Voting for your favorite Business, Family and Organization trees for the People’s Choice Awards. Note: Voting is only available at the Lights at Legion Kickoff!

Covington on Ice Skating Rink will be open (icedays.com)

After enjoying the Covington Christmas Parade in the morning, come back out to Legion Field between 6 and 9 p.m. to experience a picturesque stroll through the trees, shopping at the market and the community charm of the Christmas season in Covington.

*All events are weather permitting. Decisions to cancel or reschedule are based on information from weather service predictions 48 hours to current weather conditions, depending on the time of cancellation. Events or portions of events may not be rescheduled due to logistics, staffing, contractual obligations and/or availability.

‘Twilights at Chimney Park’ coming on Sunday

The magical Christmas event “Twilights at Chimney Park” is here! Chimney Park will be strung with thousands of lights of all colors and shapes, creating an atmosphere of cheer and festivity.

The event, scheduled for Dec. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m., is a fundraiser for Chimney Park. Tickets are $5 per person, with a maximum of $25 admission spent per family. Children under two may enter free of charge.

Local charitable organizations will provide snacks and festive beverages while families enjoy holiday caroling sung by local choruses and a s’mores fire pit. Refreshments are available, while supplies last, and will be graciously donated by local community groups.

A special guest (who says “Ho Ho Ho”) will be joining to meet families and take photos.

Note: Ticket purchase is considered a donation to Chimney Park. There will be no refunds, nor a rain date.

Chimney Park is located at 8201 Hazelbrand Rd. in Covington (behind the Newton County Library). For more information on Chimney Park, visit www.chimney-park.com.