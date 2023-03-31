GDOT anticipating heavier traffic congestion this weekend, next

ATLANTA — Georgia Department of Transportation officials say they anticipate an increase in traffic congestion in and around metro Atlanta during the K-12 schools’ Spring Break period from today, March 31, through Sunday, April 9.

On Metro Atlanta Interstates, GDOT predicted higher volumes of traffic on Friday, March 31, and over the weekend of April 7-9, a news release stated. Typical volumes of traffic were expected Monday, April 3, through Thursday, April 6.

On major interstates outside of the metro Atlanta area, data has shown the following traffic trends during the Spring Break travel period:

• I-20 eastbound congestion entering metro Atlanta; westbound congestion exiting the city towards Alabama.

• I-75 is predicted to have heavy congestion southbound and northbound coming out of Atlanta in Stockbridge.

• I-24 eastbound congestion in Northwest Georgia (near Chattanooga).

• I-16 westbound congestion exiting Savannah and I-16 eastbound congestion entering Savannah.

A news release stated Metro Atlanta motorists should plan for increased travel times around tourist attractions and popular areas for Spring Break activities which include Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, Six Flags, Zoo Atlanta and the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org.