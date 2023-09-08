Garrett Pitts named sports editor of The News

COVINGTON, Ga. — Garrett Pitts has been hired to be the sports editor for The Covington News effective immediately, Proprietor and Publisher Patrick Graham announced today.

“This is a great hire,” Graham said. “Garrett hasn’t even graduated from college yet, but his award-winning work as a sports correspondent for the paper has shown me he is ready for prime time, so to speak, and I’m confident he is going to excel in his first full-time position in our industry.”

Pitts replaces Phillip B. Hubbard, who has been named the managing editor of the newspaper.

Pitts is an Alcovy High School alumnus. For the past four-plus years, Pitts has been a correspondent for The News, too. He even won first place in the 2023 GPA Sports Feature Story category in June.

Additionally, Pitts is pursuing a degree in journalism at Kennesaw State University.

Pitts can’t wait to get started leading The News sports department.

“I am both excited and honored to be the new sports editor at The Covington News,” Pitts said. “It is going to be a good opportunity to be more involved with the great stories and student-athletes in Covington.”

Pitts’ first official day as sports editor will be Thursday, Sept. 14.

Pitts can be reached at gpitts@covnews.com.



