Trey Tatum to Take Part in Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

This summer, Trey Tatum of Oxford will join outstanding students from across the nation to take part in a unique academic and career oriented development experience, NYLF: Pathways to STEM at Emory University, Atlanta, GA.

Tatum is in the fourth grade at Social Circle Elementary School where he is an Honor Roll student.

NYLF: Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Tatum was nominated for this prestigious program by his teacher, Rebekah White.

In addition to his interests in the sciences, Tatum enjoys playing baseball with Nationals Baseball, Loganville, and serving in the children’s ministry at Central Church, Covington.

“I am excited for Trey to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Dr. Jan Sikorsky, vice president, Education for Envision. “NYLF: Pathways to STEM is a wonderful opportunity for ambitious young students to explore their interests outside the classroom and discover how to innovate and think creatively through hands-on immersive learning. Our students are challenged with real-world simulations and problems, working together to develop unique solutions and projects to bring life to their studies and career interests.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has worked to empower extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world and themselves in new ways.