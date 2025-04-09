Sewa and Oxford College of Emory University SciOx Catalysts serve over 40 families with fresh meals and resources

OXFORD, Ga. — In a demonstration of service and collaboration, Sewa International partnered with Oxford College of Emory University SciOx Catalysts for a food drive. Together, they provided fresh fruits, vegetables and nutritious meals to over 40 families. The event, held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 29, brought together volunteers who worked to make a meaningful impact.

A total of 22 volunteers—10 from SciOx Catalysts and 12 from Sewa International—came together to prepare and distribute approximately 70 healthy rainbow wraps. In addition to fresh produce, families received healthy recipe books curated by the SciOx Catalysts team to promote nutritious eating habits.

Dr. LaTonia Taliaferro-Smith, who leads the SciOx Catalysts program, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing the importance of community engagement and health-conscious meal preparation.

“This event exemplifies how collaboration and service can directly impact lives by providing not just food, but also the knowledge to make healthier choices,” Taliaferro-Smith said.

Sewa LEAD volunteers played a particularly significant role, serving beneficiaries with dedication and compassion. Their commitment and their hard work were instrumental in the day’s success. To celebrate their efforts, the LEAD volunteers were given an exclusive private campus tour of Oxford College of Emory University, further strengthening their connection with higher education opportunities.

Raj Radhakrishnan, vice president of the Sewa International Atlanta Chapter, shared his appreciation for the partnership.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to start the Hindu New Year by distributing food to those in need in Newton County,” Radhakrishnan said. “It was truly inspiring to see how this event also helped foster a spirit of volunteerism among high school and college students.”

The groups would like to issue special thank yous to Publix, Retaaza, Bell’s Discount Grocery, Giving Hands Food Pantry and Emory Oxford Farms for their generous food donations, which allowed them to make a meaningful impact in the Newton County area. They also want to acknowledge the dedicated efforts of Kyla Rosin, Estela Lozier and Shreeya Krishnan of Oxford College of Emory University whose contributions helped make this initiative a success.

Sewa International also wishes to extend gratitude to all the volunteers and partners who made this event possible.

“By combining resources, passion, and teamwork, the initiative not only provided essential nourishment but also fostered a deeper sense of community and learning,” a press release stated Information about upcoming Sewa International initiatives is available at sewaatlanta.org.