Peachtree Academy students serve at local food pantry

On Oct. 10, Peachtree Academy’s Junior and Senior students put their faith into action through the school’s October Service Through Scripture project, “Feeding the Hungry.” The outreach was inspired by Isaiah 58:10 — “If you spend yourselves on behalf of the hungry…”

Students volunteered at The Giving Hands Food Pantry at Covington First United Methodist Church, where they helped prepare for the pantry’s upcoming indoor shopping distribution. Their service included organizing canned goods and food items for local families in need.

This month’s project builds upon the school’s long-standing Panther Day tradition, where students across all grade levels participate in community service and outreach activities throughout the year. These projects encourage students to live out their faith by serving others with purpose, compassion and humility.

With the church’s annual “Change the World Day” approaching on October 25, the students’ efforts helped the pantry get stocked, grouped, and ready to serve even more families across the Covington community.

“Our goal is to teach students that service is an expression of faith,” said a Peachtree Academy representative. “When they give their time and energy to help others, they’re living out Scripture in a meaningful way and making a lasting impact on our community.”