Peachtree Academy celebrates student success at annual FFA Banquet

COVINGTON, Ga. — Peachtree Academy hosted its annual FFA Banquet on May 13, honoring the accomplishments, dedication and growth of its FFA members throughout the year. The event showcased student achievements, recognized community partnerships and highlighted the school’s continued commitment to agricultural education.

FFA Chapter President Paisley Tomberlin opened the evening with a roll call of officers, each of whom explained their role and shared their favorite memory from the year. Tucker Hutcheson offered a heartfelt opening prayer before dinner, which featured a main course generously donated by the Newton County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. At the same time, parents contributed delicious side dishes and desserts.

A highlight of the evening was the keynote address delivered by Mr. Fred Greer, Jr., a Georgia Agriculture Hall of Fame member. With a legacy of service to Newton County agriculture, Greer inspired students with stories of perseverance, urging them to “never give up” in the face of challenges.

The evening included a variety of award recognitions, celebrating students’ hard work and dedication across multiple FFA competitions:

Floral Design

Junior: Katie Cooper

Senior: Maha Ahmad

Tractor Operations: Tucker Hutcheson

FFA Quiz LDE: Gracie Shacklock

Wildlife Identification

Whitetail Deer: Meadow Joseph

Game Birds: Tucker Hutcheson

Aquatic Life: Walker Richardson

General Wildlife ID: Paisley Tomberlin

Veterinary Science CDE

Junior Team: Ellie Hawes, Gracie Shacklock, LonDyn Weeks, Paisley Tomberlin

Senior Team: Meadow Joseph, Katie Cooper, Lola Weeks, Andrea Arauza

Livestock Evaluation

Meadow Joseph – 4th Overall

Lola Weeks – 9th Overall

Paisley Tomberlin & Tucker Hutcheson

FFA Creed Speaking: Gracie Shacklock

Junior Public Speaking: LonDyn Weeks

Two students were also recognized for their livestock projects, both of whom earned first-place prizes during the show season:

Meadow Joseph for multiple Angus beef cattle projects

Paisley Tomberlin for her market swine project

The chapter celebrated degree recipients, a significant milestone in an FFA member’s journey:

Discovery Degree: LonDyn Weeks, Marie Gregory, Chloe Welch, Solomon Washington, Caleb Jackson, Caleb Spraggins, Ashton Williams, Blake Hall, Tanner Akin, Elaina Gentes, Naomi Ocillien-Similien, and Daroz Owens

Greenhand Degree: Gabe Howard, Kiley Belline, Azka Mubashir, Brandon Lewis, Thor Gomez, Tucker Hutcheson, Lilly Vaughan, Andrea Arauza, Walker Richardson, Paisley Tomberlin, Jessica Eidson, Brooke Fahie, Lola Weeks, Mia David, McKayla Kelly, Katie Cooper, Jayden Ellis, Ivana Odioinkhere and Journey Dimbas

Chapter Degree: Maha Ahmad, Jaelin Dominguez, Grace Mills, Iyannah Souder, Meadow Joseph, McLean Jackson and Fallon Connor

Special recognition was given to students who consistently went above and beyond to help the chapter meet its goals: Lola Weeks, Brooke Fahie, Grace Mills and McLean Jackson. Additionally, middle school members LondDyn Weeks, Aubree Weathers, Gracie Shacklock, Ellie Hawes, William Shirley and Conner Werbenec were acknowledged for their enthusiasm and willingness to try new experiences.

Mrs. Peters, FFA advisor, closed the banquet by celebrating the chapter’s achievements, including earning a Silver Emblem Ranking for their National Chapter Award application, scoring just 1.83 points shy of a Gold Emblem on the 600-point scale. Notably, Peachtree Academy is one of only two private schools in Georgia to receive national chapter award recognition.

Mrs. Peters extended heartfelt gratitude to faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as numerous community supporters, including:

Mr. & Mrs. Freddy and Tricia Neely, Farm Truck & Equipment, Inc.

Ms. Debbie Burroughs

Mr. & Mrs. David and Cheryl Cooper

Ms. Kristen Garner

Mr. & Mrs. Ahmad

Mr. Rodney Bradley

Mrs. Jerrie Norris Brooks

Mrs. Albina Martin and the New Covenant Christian Community Garden Team

Mr. & Mrs. Dale and Kim Dylong, Cason Lake Farm

Mr. Butch Bolling and the Newton County Farm Bureau Board

Special stage recognition was given to Bradley, Norris Brooks and Martin for their mentorship and contributions to agricultural education.

The evening concluded with a touching farewell to graduating senior Jaelin Dominguez, who ceremoniously retired her blue corduroy FFA jacket—a powerful symbol of leadership, dedication, and memories made through agricultural service.

FFA President Paisley Tomberlin officially adjourned the 2024–25 Peachtree Academy FFA Banquet, marking the close of another memorable year for this outstanding chapter.