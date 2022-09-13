Oxford College's parent institution makes U.S. News list of top universities

— Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday.Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations for academic excellence, including Duke University, the University of Chicago and Vanderbilt University.Emory tied at the 22nd spot with Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.Meanwhile, U.S. News ranked Georgia Tech as the 15th-best public university in the country, while UGA is 16th, tied with Ohio State University.UGA was ranked in the 16th spot for the second year in a row, marking the seventh straight year the university has placed in the top 20 for public universities.“The consistency of our national ranking is a testament to the commitment of our talented faculty, staff and students; the generosity of and support of our loyal alumni and friends; and the effectiveness of our vision and strategy to reach new heights of academic excellence,” UGA President Jere Morehead said Monday.Georgia is one of only four states to land more than one institution among the top 20 public universities. The others are California, Florida and Virginia.Georgia Tech and UGA also consistently rank among the top universities in the country for value, with relatively low tuition and comparatively high starting salaries for graduates.

As a private university, Emory typically scores high for availability of scholarships and grants.