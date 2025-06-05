‘ONE OF ONE:’ Zyla Lott graduates from Eastside High School at 15 years old

At just 10 months old, Zyla Lott could belt the entire alphabet. By the age of nine she was writing college-level reports.

Now at just 15 years old, Lott has graduated from Eastside High School and is headed to Augusta University, where she plans to study computer science.

“I like the path that I’m on now, and I’m glad that I’ve gotten through it,” Lott said.

Lott’s mother, Kena Green, says her daughter has been academically ahead of her peers her whole life.

At age four, Lott continued to exhibit signs of academic prowess that led her teachers to suggest she be tested by a school psychologist. The results showed Lott had an unusually high IQ, which propelled her into public school by early entrance. Lott then skipped first grade and graduated from elementary school with a principal’s award.

In Lott’s first year of middle school, she began taking both high school and dual enrollment courses.

“She had to meet the expectations of a middle school student, a high school student, and a college student all at the same time, and I think that's probably where she may have really kind of saw the true challenge and what hard work looks like,” Kena Green said.

Back in 2021, when Adesafi Green, Lott’s now-stepfather, had just begun dating her mother, he planned a day to take Lott and her mother to the King Tut exhibit in Ohio.

Adesafi Green said this is when he realized just how smart Lott really was. When they got to the exhibit, Lott rambled on and on about the history behind the display.

“Ever since then, conversations we’ve had, it has not been pedestrian, it has always been conversations that have been enlightening and really cool,” Adesafi Green said.

Lott attributes her success to role models in her life, like her mother.

“I really would not be where I am right now if it wasn’t for her because everything that I’ve been able to do, she’s been able to make it happen,” Lott said.

At Eastside, Lott recognizes three teachers who have supported her throughout her high school career: her art teacher, Ms. Parker, and her world history teachers, Mr. Bowman and Mr. Edgar.

Lott built a special connection with these teachers and says they “helped and accepted” her.

Lott could have graduated a year ago at just 14 years old, but chose to stay in high school for an extra year.

“Through skipping first grade, I never really had what I say, an orthodox schooling, so I wanted to be able to say I’ve done high school for at least 2 years,” Lott said.

Her stepfather was in favor of Lott graduating at 14, but understands the social importance of staying in high school.

In middle school, it was difficult for Lott to find time for a social life when she had extra responsibilities compared to her peers. However, as she transitioned into high school, she got better at balancing academics and friendships.

Lott confesses to feeling a mix of emotions about starting college.

“I’m excited to do the academic part and be able to take these classes and get started on my future,” said Lott. “I’m also very nervous I won’t be seeing my family every day when I wake up.”

When Lott starts at Augusta, she plans to dive into campus life.

“I’ve always liked being a leader, I’ve always liked encouraging other people to pursue their goals and facilitating them pursuing what they want to do,” Lott said. “I feel like student government is a great way to do that.”

Lott also plans to join an art club. She enjoys creating art, so much so that she has a piece displayed in the Newton County Board of Education Building.

With her computer science prospects and background in art, Lott aspires to be a game developer or a general software programmer.

Both her mother and stepfather said they are immensely proud of their daughter and all of her accomplishments. But above all, they hope for her happiness.

In tandem with her daughter’s happiness, Kena Green prioritizes three things for Lott’s future:

“Just keeping herself grounded, staying connected with her family, and just also taking care of herself," Green said. “Knowing her worth [and] not be[ing] pressured by society because of their expectations.”