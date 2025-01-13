Nicol Vives Selected to Serve on Georgia School Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Newton County Schools announced on Tuesday that Nicol Vives, a 12th-grade student enrolled at both Newton High School (NHS) and Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA), has been selected to serve on Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods’ State Student Advisory Council for the 2024-25 school year.

Vives is one of 75 students across Georgia chosen for this opportunity. Members of the council will meet with Woods throughout the year to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom, discuss education-related issues, serve as ambassadors to their schools and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students statewide.

“I am thrilled to welcome this new group of students to our 2024-2025 Student Advisory Council,” Woods said. “These young leaders represent the future of Georgia, and their voices are crucial as we continue to shape the direction of education in our state. I look forward to hearing their ideas, insights, and perspectives as we work together to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed.”

Vives, an accomplished and highly engaged student, applied for the council after being encouraged by her agriculture teacher, Dr. Cecily Gunter.

“I was eager to share my perspective on what I see going on in the classroom, and Dr. Gunter also encouraged me to apply, so I had that extra push to submit my application,” Vives said.

Vives’ passion for representing her community played a key role in her decision to apply.

“Knowing that I could be an advocate, a voice for my community, my county, my school—it was nice to know that I could have a shot at representing those who maybe don’t normally feel like they have a voice,” Vives said.

Dr. Duke Bradley, superintendent of Newton County Schools, commended Vives on her achievement.

“Nicol Vives exemplifies the qualities of leadership, determination, and academic excellence that we strive to cultivate in all of our students,” Bradley said. “Her selection to serve on Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods’ State Student Advisory Council is a testament to her hard work and her commitment to advocating for her peers and her community. We are immensely proud of Nicol and confident that she will represent Newton County Schools with distinction.”

Chad Walker, principal of NCCA, also praised Vives for her dedication and leadership.

“Nicol is an outstanding student who consistently sets the bar high in both academics and extracurricular activities,” Walker said. “She is deeply committed to making a positive impact in her school and community, and I am confident she will bring the same passion and determination to her role on the State Student Advisory Council. We are incredibly proud of her and know she will excel in this role.”

Vives takes Advanced Placement courses in calculus, biology, macroeconomics and English literature and composition. She is also a dual enrollment student and is on track to become a licensed Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) this year.

Outside the classroom, Vives is an active member of HOSA—Future Health Professionals, Future Farmers of America (FFA), Amigos Unidos and the NCCA Association Board of Directors. She also serves on the Newton County Youth Action Team.

After high school, Vives plans to pursue a pre-med track in college with a major in biological sciences, ultimately working toward becoming an anatomic pathologist.

But for now, Vives already has several goals in mind for her time on the council.

“I would like to discuss mental health as that’s something you can’t talk enough about—especially with the things we see now,” Vives said. “I think we need to put an emphasis on ensuring students have a safe place to express themselves. I also feel we need to promote literacy better.”

Vives said she is excited about the opportunities this experience will bring and is looking forward to connecting with people across Georgia. She expressed her pride regarding her appointment and determined to do well.

“To be selected is a great honor and a marvelous opportunity,” Vives said. “It’s a great responsibility that I have to carry, but I know I will do my best to represent my school and county.”