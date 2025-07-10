Newton Sound Factory reflects on Washington, D.C. trip, looks forward to upcoming season

Every year, citizens from across the world travel to Washington, D.C., to walk its historic grounds and witness the symbols of freedom up close. But on May 26, history was not on display. Instead, it was being made.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newton High School Sound Factory Marching Band took their talents on the road. Their destination was one of the most revered events in the country: the National Memorial Day Parade.

Representing Newton County with pride, the Sound Factory joined marching bands, military units and veterans groups from across the nation to honor those who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Along Constitution Avenue — just steps from the White House and the US Capitol — the band marched to the rhythm of patriotism, memory and music.

Newton High School Band Director Jason Smith says it was a great opportunity to not only place the band on the map but also to represent the community.

"Everything I envisioned for this trip came into fruition," Jason Smith said, "and I am really happy about that."

With the 2024-25 band season at its close, the Sound Factory faced a unique challenge of shifting gears from their indoor concert and symphonic performances to the physical demands of marching in a nationally televised parade.

Smith says that coming off months of focused indoor rehearsals, the band had to recondition both the body and mind for the intense outdoor elements.

With long hours of standing, marching, and playing under the heat to prepare for the late spring sun in Washington, D.C.

As head drum major Kameron Brown puts it, the adjustment was not easy.

“It was difficult being in the heat and also focusing on leadership,” Brown said. “But as a leader, you have to keep your eyes on the prize.”

Baritone/Euphonium section leader Josh Smith, son of Jason Smith, agreed. He says it was tough to practice in sweatshirts and pants, but the bigger picture kept him going.

“Again, it was really hot,” Josh Smith said, “but I had to think — we are going to perform on a national level, and that’s important.”

Jason Smith said the trip was especially impactful for students who had never traveled outside of Georgia. He believes the parade gave them the chance to witness what many students only see in history books.

“When you have the opportunity to create those memories with people you want to create them with,” Jason Smith said, “you will cherish them for a lifetime.”

The longtime Sound Factory band director also sees this trip as a stepping stone. The National Memorial Day Parade, he said, adds to the Sound Factory’s growing résumé of travel performances. This includes past appearances at events like the Sugar Bowl and Citrus Parade.

“We are building our résumé to take it to the next level,” Jason Smith said.

For Josh Smith, seeing the crowd’s reaction made all the hard work worth it.

“Being able to stand in the fruits of our labor meant a lot to me,” Josh Smith said. “As we were practicing, people were giving us standing ovations — to just be heard was beneficial to us.”

Brown said the most meaningful part of the trip was bringing the Historically Black College and Universities (HBCU) style culture to D.C. and leaving a legacy at Newton.

“For students zoned for Newton, I hope it inspires them to want to be a part of something bigger,” Brown said, “and something that contributes to the culture.”

With summer band camp approaching, Jason Smith says the staff is already brainstorming ideas for next season’s field show.

Both Brown and Josh Smith say they are excited to step into leadership roles this upcoming season, not only to uphold the band’s standard, but to uplift others.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and bringing them to the next level,” Brown said. “This program brought me out of my shell, so I want people to know they are capable of everything.”

“I’m looking forward to being a role model for my sections,” Josh Smith adds, “and allowing them the space to ask for help whenever it’s needed.”

As the Sound Factory looks ahead to the 2025–26 marching season, the road is full of opportunity. From a packed football schedule to potential HBCU homecomings and college tours, the possibilities are endless.

For now, though, the band can celebrate what they have already accomplished: making history, creating memories and marching with pride on a national stage.

“You will see high levels of energy, musicianship, and kids out there having fun,” Jason Smith said. “That’s what you can expect from the Newton Sound Factory.”



