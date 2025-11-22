Newton County Schools updates literacy strategy, safety measures in Q1 performance report

NEWTON COUNTY — Three months into the fiscal year 2025-26 , Chief of Staff Benjamin Roundtree and Newton County Schools (NCS) released the district’s first-quarter report, outlining major strides and ongoing concerns within the district.

The report, presented at the Nov. 18 Board of Education meeting, detailed updates across literacy, operations, school safety and workforce development.

Strengthening literacy foundations

Roundtree opened the presentation with an update on the district’s literacy strategy, emphasizing foundational skills and targeted interventions as core priorities.

The district outlined efforts to strengthen students’ literacy foundations through research-based instructional practices, targeted support systems and expanded professional learning for teachers.

As part of this work, the Reading is Essential for All People (REAP) program expanded to six elementary schools. Additionally, K–3 teachers have received targeted professional learning, while struggling readers in grades 4–12 are receiving more individualized support. A literacy leader committee has also been formed to collaborate with community stakeholders through the Archway Partnership.

Another major development was the launch of the district’s Balanced Assessment System, which is designed to measure student achievement and guide future interventions. However, based on teacher feedback, adjustments are already being made.

“Based on feedback, the first iteration of the balanced assessment system is being refined to lessen the testing burden for teachers and to deepen their knowledge on how to use the data each assessment generates,” Roundtree said.

To ensure literacy strategies are consistent across the district, Roundtree added that schools not participating in REAP are receiving training through Let’s Read Georgia, which provides additional instructional support.

Operational effectiveness and school safety

The report then shifted to operational matters, including strengthening school safety, developing the district’s new strategic plan and improving internal efficiencies.

According to Roundtree, NCS has continued to advance school safety through investments in secure building design, communication systems and updated technology. One of the largest initiatives underway is the implementation of the EPIC communication system, which provides instant, building-wide alerts and integrates with emergency response protocols.

This school year, the district also expanded random weapon screenings in middle and high schools and increased random K-9 searches of school facilities and student vehicles.

“This board has made a multi-million dollar investment in FY 2026 to support implementation of the EPIC system in all schools along with upgrades to the SAFE system,” Roundtree said.

Roundtree added that NCS has begun work on its strategic plan, which will serve as a long-term blueprint outlining district goals, priorities and academic expectations.

Workforce development and student pathways

Transitioning to student opportunities beyond the classroom, Roundtree highlighted efforts to strengthen pathways aligned with workforce development. NCS has created a workforce development framework designed to give students early exposure to potential careers, as well as opportunities for engagement and exploration.

The district also plans to launch its initiative, “A Framework for Advancing Workforce Development,” supported by professional learning with the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education. Through the partnership, principals will receive targeted coaching aimed at improving program implementation.

Board concerns

While board members praised aspects of the report, several voiced concerns about the burden placed on educators, particularly tied to the Balanced Assessment System.

District 1 Representative Trey Bailey stressed that the district is listening to teachers’ feedback and adjusting assessments accordingly.

“I just want teachers to know that we are student focused but we are aware,” Bailey said.

District 3 Board Member Shakila Henderson-Baker echoed these concerns, noting that last month she and Bailey shared educators’ frustrations regarding the volume of assessments and the short notice given before administering them.

Henderson-Baker highlighted the emotional strain teachers are carrying.

“I know in conversation with a lot of people that I have had, a lot of people's mental [health] is not well in this profession with the demand and the add on and the assessments,” Henderson-Baker said. “Rest is not easy nowadays.”

Henderson-Baker questioned whether adding more assessments is helpful, suggesting that additional testing may burden teachers without providing significantly more insight than existing assessments.

“Are we adding on things because we see things not going one way, or data may be decreasing or not improving as fast as we want to?,” Henderson-Baker asked. “Are we adding more things that are hurting that mental [health]? We are losing focus on fidelity, on being the best.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III acknowledged the concerns and emphasized the need to balance urgency with realistic expectations for educators.

“We do care about making sure that we’re getting results quickly because we have students in classrooms that need and deserve quality instruction,” Bradley said. “We also have to make sure that the people we are asking to deliver this work have a full grasp of it. It takes more than a couple months to build that level of confidence.”

The discussion closed with an agreement that while assessments and new initiatives are critical, supporting educators’ well-being and ensuring they have time to master new systems remains equally essential.