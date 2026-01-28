Newton County Schools students to compete in district Spelling Bee

Newton County School System students will soon compete to determine who is the best speller in the county when they face off at the district Spelling Bee on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at Porter Performing Arts Center. Champions from elementary and middle schools in the district will compete in the competition. Students in grades third through eighth were eligible to participate in their school competitions. Should the school champion be unable to participate, the runner-up will serve as alternate and compete in the Bee to represent the school.

The school champions and alternates are as follows:

East Newton Elementary: Champion: Michaela Edwards, Alternate: Aria Bembridge

Fairview Elementary: Champion: Mcalister Sarsalejo, Alternate: Tristin Goodrum

Flint Hill Elementary: Champion Heaven Robinson, Alternate Bailey Golbourn

Heard-Mixon Elementary: Champion: Alana Stalling, Alternate Aden Slaughter

Live Oak Elementary: Champion Lailah Hood, Alternate: Aiza Sayeed

Livingston Elementary: Champion: Ivy Wise, Alternate: Kylan White

Mansfield Elementary: Champion: Asia Roy, Alternate: Charlie Shirah

Middle Ridge Elementary: Champion: Cali Wright, Alternate: Paxton Fletcher

Oak Hill Elementary: Champion Kylee Tate, Alternate: Naomi Worthy

Porterdale Elementary: Champion: Thamana Njungu, Alternate: Gisele Guerra

Rocky Plains Elementary: Champion: Cartier Jones, Alternate: Blake Michel

South Salem Elementary: Champion: Ricardo Martin, Alternate: Espyn Neal

West Newton Elementary: Champion: Danna Vargas, Alternate: Alessandra Maniscalco

Clements Middle: Champion: Maliah Chatman, Alternate: Israel Smith

Cousins Middle: Champion: Lily Walsh, Alternate: Kyler Mays

Indian Creek Middle: Champion: Stoney Yeager, Alternate: Ezekiel Brown

Liberty Middle: Champion: Cadyn Gray, Alternate: Landan Carter

Newton County STEAM Academy: Champion: Nolan McAllister, Alternate: Sophia McFarlane

Veterans Memorial Middle: Champion: Kimari Williams, Alternate: King Watts

“Academic competitions like the spelling bee reinforce essential literacy skills that are foundational to student success,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. “Through this experience, students strengthen vocabulary development, language structure, and analytical thinking while applying their learning in an authentic, high-stakes academic setting. We commend each participant for the academic excellence and focus they demonstrate as they represent their schools.”

The winner and runner-up of the Newton County Schools’ Spelling Bee will represent the school district in the Region 5 Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Edwards Middle School in Conyers, Ga.